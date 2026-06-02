Top 25 Ravens of 2026: Ranking Every Player Based on Impact

The 2026 regular season is getting closer, and teams are working hard to define a 53-man roster.

As the Baltimore Ravens find out what their final depth chart will look like, we count down the team’s 25 most important players, based on their impact for the 2026 season.

Lamar Jackson, quarterback

No one in the history of the Ravens has shouldered more responsibility in wins and losses than Jackson, and a solid case could be made that no quarterback is as valuable to his team in the entire NFL than him.

Kyle Hamilton, safety

The 25-year old two-time All-Pro already has arguments as the defense’s most visible leader. He’ll be entering a critical season, as the team will want to restructure him before his cap hits take a sizable jump.

Derrick Henry, running back

This team’s offensive identity goes through the run game, and in that sense, Henry has been perfect since arriving to Baltimore. But he’s 32-years old in a league that’s not forgiving when it comes to running backs.

Trey Hendrickson, edge

The team’s top free agent acquisition is already on the wrong side of 30, but he’s the best pass rusher the Ravens have had in quite some time. He also needs to prove that last year’s injuries won’t affect him going forward.

Zay Flowers, wide receiver

The only successful wideout drafted by the team in its history, Flowers should take on a larger role in the offense as Mark Andrews’ career begins to wind down, especially if Henry shows some decline.

Roquan Smith, linebacker

By all measures, still a Top-5 middle linebacker in this league, Smith’s 2025 season didn’t make much noise. He should bounce back with another All-Pro effort in 2026.

Mark Andrews, tight end

Maybe Andrews hasn’t mentally overcome that infamous drop in the playoffs against the Bills, or maybe father time is catching up to him at 30-years old, but he’s no longer the team’s most reliable target.

Ronnie Stanley, offensive tackle

After years of seemingly endless injuries, Stanley has finally strung together a few relatively healthy seasons, leading to better performances. That being said, he might never recover his 2019 form.

Nate Wiggins, cornerback

The Ravens are counting on Wiggins to really break through this year and take over as the unquestioned leader of the cornerback room. His athletic traits are elite.

Ja’Kobi Lane, wide receiver

No rookie will be more important for the offense to take the next step as Lane, a third down wideout who’s expected to dominate on the boundary thanks to his frame and wide catch radius.

Marlon Humphrey, cornerback

Humphrey may be elite no more, but he’s the league’s best nickel corner at a time when more and more teams are sliding their best defensive backs inside.

Olaivavega Ioane, guard

Ioane seemed destined for Baltimore months before the draft. His play style screams old-school Ravens and he’s already a fixture on the O-Line.

Danny Pinter, center

Next to Ioane, Pinter seemingly has the lead to start at center, where the team lost star Tyler Linderbaum through free agency. Pinter must adapt fast to Jackson’s needs, or his time in the middle will be short.

Travis Jones, nose tackle

In a season marred by injuries around him, Jones led the Ravens in sacks with 5.0 while playing the nose. No one should expect him to lead the team in sacks again, but it’s good to know you can get production from that spot.

Malaki Starks, safety

Starks had his ups and downs as a rookie, but playing next to a superstar like Hamilton another year will help him take a step forward this season.

Zion Young, edge

Hendrickson commands all the attention among pass rushers, but expectations are high for Young, who should earn a nice amount of opportunities from Week 1.

Calais Campbell, defensive end

Campbell is no longer the dominant force he used to be, but he’s leadership qualities are second to none and on the field he still brings a fearsome presence that should help on the D-Line in case Nnamdi Madubuike can’t go.

Roger Rosengarten, offensive tackle

Baltimore’s other tackle is a player on the rise who could start getting widespread recognition this year. Count him among those who could end up snatching a surprise Pro Bowl nod at the end of the year.

Elijah Sarratt wide receiver

Sarratt won’t have nearly as much pressure as Lane to play well early on, but if he manages to grasp everything quickly, he'll take some valuable targets away from Rashod Bateman.

John Simpson, guard

Simpson returns to Baltimore after a couple of years with the Jets, with some pressure to prove he isn't the weak link on the O-Line.

Rashod Bateman, wide receiver

Bateman is really running out of chances with the team this time, after a truly disappointing season in which he failed to reach 20 catches.

Chidobe Awuzie, cornerback

One of the most underrated moves during Baltimore’s offseason, Chidobe is a decent veteran who knows how to hold down a corner.

Nnamdi Madubuike, defensive end

It might be a while before we see him on the field again because of last year's neck injury, though he has been working out at team headquarters.

Justice Hill, running back

With Keaton Mitchell gone, Hill must resume his role as the main backup on the Ravens backfield in a season where some expected a sharp dropoff from Henry.

Tyler Huntley, quarterback

No one wants to rely on the backup quarterback, but if things should get to that point because of a Jackson injury, then the Ravens will be in good hands with Huntley.