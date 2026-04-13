Three Big Name Ravens Who Should be Trade Candidates By The Deadline (If Not Much Sooner)

The Ravens have plenty of needs to address throughout the draft and, especially, by Week 1.

They also have a predilection for hanging on to some players for a year or two too long, over-estimating what they can provide (whether already on the roster or gaining free-agent signings) and then trying to patch things up in-season.

It doesn’t have to be that way, of course.

With 11 selections to come (please package a few and move up for quality on day two when available) and plenty of cap space to reinforce the roster as well, it stands to reason that strong talent evaluations in the coming months could create a scenario in which a few players whose best days are already behind them become expendable. It requires several variables to align to make this happen beyond just developing a potential surplus of options at that position group; age, recent injury history and, most importantly, the contract, are all vital. Oh, and the Ravens also have to be willing to be realistic about what they could fetch in return.

“I don’t know what they thought they could get for (aging tight end) Mark Andrews (when he was available in trade this time last year),” said one NFL general manager, “But it wasn’t going to be more than a five, or maybe a low four.”

Alas, some habits die hard, and, like Andrews, a few of the players in this list carry sentimental value for this front office and are bound for the Ring of Honor one day. For a front office that plays favorites, they certainly make the cut. But far more about this franchise needs to change than just swapping out coaching staffs if they truly are to contend for a Lombardi Trophy. Tough decisions should be embraced.

And I’d suggest that fortifying the roster to an extent that some of the following players become trade fodder by the midseason deadline would significantly improve their chances of contending. (note: Roquan Smith isn’t on this list because they are 100 percent stuck with that backwards contract).

Rashod Bateman

When this front office starts pushing to their conduits in the local and national media how much they love this oft-disgruntled receiver again, and how bright the future is for him, well, you know something is up. Reality is, he has had nine toes out the door on numerous occasions and the last couple of team-friendly contract workings bought some time.

But he’s never clicked with Lamar Jackson for an extended period of time and his one substantial season (2024) was a year in which the Ravens set all kinds of NFL records and enjoyed one of the most robust and egalitarian passing games in modern NFL history. Bateman could run free for some deep balls with two 1000 yard rushers in the backfield, but he’s been injured since he was over-drafted and he’s pouted and slumped and been disconnected on routes and reads from the QB.

If Bateman hadn’t shut out his agents and held a ridiculous mini-holdout years ago he woulda been gone years ago. And they wanted to unload him at times last season. And now with a tight end and receiver room bereft of depth and talent, they’re talking him up. But some of that should change by May, and his $.7.5M salary (with no future guarantees) is easy to move and I’d suggest removing a potential problem before a 29-year-old rookie offensive coordinator who has never called a play before has to deal with it.

If you’re keeping score at home, there are nine Ravens receivers or tight ends who have caught at least 35 balls from Lamar Jackson; his passer rating to Bateman is lower than all and he has just 14 touchdowns passes to nine picks targeting Bateman in his career:

Isaiah Likely 121.5 104 receptions

Nelson Agholor 112.8 44 rec

Mark Andrews 112.4 374 rec

Nick Boyle 110.5 48 rec

Zay Flowers 109.6 208 rec

Hollywood Brown 107.4 164 rec

Willie Snead 104.8 74 rec

Devin Duvernay 95.3 72 rec

Bateman 92.0 129 rec

This experiment has gone on long enough and it’s been more bad than good.

Marlon Humphrey

At age 30 his injury woes and natural decline is a concern. He should have transitioned full-time to the slot by now, and we have to think that’s where he’s headed now. With just $4M in guarantees and a bloated salary and cap figure, addressing his contract is a must. Oh, and fortifying the cornerback spot, despite all of the money and draft capital already thrown at it year after year, is an absolute must.

However, if they do get his salary down, and he’s not a fit in this scheme with all of the quarters coverage that new head coach Jesse Minter plays, maybe they could get something for him down the line. Not much, but somethin’. Maybe. Having a player who has accomplished this much for this franchise – with a closer relationship with the owner and GM that most – sitting on the bench could get thorny. And if they build their roster correctly, a development like that should be the aim.

For those keeping score at home, last season Humphrey (per TruMedia stats) was the fourth-most thrown on corner in the NFL (Nate Wiggins was third!), targeted 101 times. Of the 75 NFL defenders targeted at least 65 times last season, Humprey ranked:

Passing Yards Allowed: 909 / 75th of 75

Yards/Att: 9.0 / 74th of 75

Yards/Completion: 13.6 / 70th of 75

Completions of 20 yards or more: 13 / T 74th of 75

Passing First Downs Allowed: 37 / 73rd of 75

Oh yeah, and he represents himself now, so those should be some fun direct conversations (no agent) detailing how much the performance has slipped.

Ronnie Stanley

Stanley himself wondered if his career was over way back in Week 1 of the 2021 season when his surgically repaired ankle gave out again. There have been numerous times since when it appeared Stanley’s body would get the best of him and end his career early. And other team’s concerns about his medicals resulted in the Ravens getting him signed to a super team-friendly deal a few years back.

Nothing lasts forever, that last contract should have been viewed as a final two-year stop-gap and there is a real chance this team grabs a left tackle of the future at 14th overall who might be the left tackle of the present. If that development takes place, moving Stanley at the deadline would cost his new team only about $7M and a desperate contender might be willing to go there.

A lot might have to align for that to occur, but the Ravens best lean hard into the reality that they might be without Stanley for more of the 2026 season than he is available, anyway.