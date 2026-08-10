During his first two years in the league, targets and even offensive snaps were hard to come by for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devontez Walker. In each of those offseasons, the team either re-signed or brought in a new established veteran to round out the top three spots on their depth chart at the position.

When he was a rookie in 2024, the Ravens brought back Nelson Agholor for a second season, and last season, they signed five-time Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins, both of whom finished either second or third at the position in receptions, receiving yards, touchdowns and offensive snaps played.

There was never really a competition to be had for the No. 3 receiver role during that time, as both veterans were penciled into that role from pretty much the start given their experience and well-rounded skillsets.

Meanwhile, Walker made the most of the limited opportunities to contribute on offense during that span by recording four touchdowns and three first downs on six of his seven career receptions. He emerged as a potent yet underutilized deep threat last year by averaging 22.7 yards per catch and finished with a career-high 136 receiving yards after recording just one catch for a 21-yard scoring strike as a rookie.

The Ravens didn't retain or look to add another notable veteran wideout to impede Walker's ascension up the depth chart and prevent him from carving out a larger role for himself in the offense. However, they did bring in a pair of talented rookies in the middle rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft to compete with him and replenish their ranks at the position after not bringing back Hopkins and letting veteran special teams ace Tylan Wallace sign elsewhere in free agency.

In the third round, they selected former USC standout Ja'Kobi Lane, who has been the unrivaled star of training camp thus far and is looking like the biggest threat to him assuming the No. 3 receiver mantle. With their first pick on Day 3, they took former Indiana standout Elijah Sarratt, who is fresh off winnng a national title and has been coming on strong in camp as of late, the healthier he's gotten.

Even with Lane's hot start to camp and Sarratt starting to heat up, Walker isn't fazed by the presence of either first-year pro and is instead more focused on continuing his own strong start to his third training camp as he's been consistently making plays in practice as well.

"[I'm] just coming out here and making sure I do the things I need to do to be a part of the offense," Walker said Sunday. "I understand, [the team] brought those guys in, and they are going to be a part of what we have going on — just making sure I continue to do the things to be a part of what we are trying to accomplish."

Count Walker among the many outspoken players who have expressed their excitement about the new scheme and direction that first-year offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is implementing, and he feels like he's acclimating to it pretty well so far.

"I feel really good about it," Walker said. "Being here throughout the spring, [I] did not really miss a day, trying to get comfortable with it — I feel pretty comfortable with it right now. Our coaches are doing a good job with making us as comfortable as possible with it.

"I like [Doyle] a lot. [He is a] good dude, [and] he is big on bringing the offense together, being pretty tight-knit. Then, [I] also [like] the intent he has on perfecting the offense so we can hit the ground running when we get to the game."

Walker wishes former mentor well in new venture

Oct 26, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Wallace was able to find a new home in free agency by joining former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken with the Cleveland Browns, Hopkins has yet to do the same, and instead of waiting around for a team to call, he has chosen to stay busy by getting a jumpstart on his coaching career.

In late July, he announced that he isn't retiring from the NFL but that he will be occupying his time until he can resume playing by grooming and giving back to the next generation as an assistant wide receiver coach at the collegiate level under Brent Key at Georgia Tech University.

I Haven’t retired from the @NFL … But if you're a WR and you want to be great, come to @GeorgiaTechFB — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) August 1, 2026

This news came as a surprise to Walker, who believes that Hopkins can still contribute and play at a high level. Even though the 13-year veteran posted the lowest totals of his career across the board, he got off to a hot start before injuries began derailing every aspect of the offense outside of Zay Flowers and Derrick Henry, and he still managed to come up with timely clutch catches no matter who was under center at quarterback.

"I think he can still play," Walker said. "'D-Hop' was one of those guys who was really good for me, and I feel like every time he was out there, he made a lot of plays," Walker said.

As a former University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Tar Heel, Walker isn't the biggest fan of where Hopkins chose to begin this next chapter with the Yellow Jackets, a former ACC rival; he's happy for him nonetheless.

"[I] do not love where he ended up — at Georgia Tech — but, I am happy he got that opportunity," Walker said. "Hopefully, he does get back on the field."