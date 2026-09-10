Colts QB Daniel Jones Might Not Run Much Against Jesse Minter's Ravens Defense Week 1, For Many Reasons

Ravens rookie head coach Jesse Minter has his hands full with the Colts offense.

He knows firsthand the problems they create and if they are remotely healthy – and they claim to be with both quarterback Daniel Jones and deep threat Alex Pierce coming back from surgery – this will be no easy intro on Minter’s first real day on the job. For all the talent the Ravens may have on defense, it’s the first time for most starters tackling since January, Baltimore has its own medical issues in the front seven, and Minter got carved up by this team last year.

Minter has much to concern himself with. Can he stay in the nickel and dime looks he prefers and keep Jones from carving him in the quick-passing game? Must he deploy more manpower to the box to keep elite running back Jonathan Taylor from finding seams and breaking off explosive runs? All fair questions.

One area of the Colts attack that one would suspect Minter is more fortified for, is Jones’s ability to beat you with his legs. His athleticism and his precision when being booted out of the pocket and even just scrambling, had him garnering MVP chatter before he suffered a shoulder injury and then tore his Achilles. However, in his first game back from that injury on an ambitious timeline, one wonders how much will be dialed up for Jones’s legs.

The Ravens can take nothing for granted, and they won’t.

But if this becomes a key part of Indianapolis’s success in the opener, something has gone awry. Ravens middle linebacker Roquan Smith said all the right things about how the team will approach Jones’s mobility, surgery or not, and if defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) and linebacker Teddye Buchanan (knee) can’t play, then Minter might lean heavily on 40-year-old lineman Calais Campbell in his first game with Baltimore as a free agent.

“You always have to be prepared for him to look like his best version of himself,” Smith, who needs a bounce-back year, said of Jones. “You never can go in and think he is a wounded animal by any means. I think the guy is very efficient. He is definitely able to process very quickly and get the ball out.

“Definitely have to change the picture and things like that on him and make him go to the second hitch and things of that nature. Great deal of respect for the guy, even from his days up in New York … Coming off Achilles (surgery), I do not know how that is mentally. I have never had to deal with that personally, knock on wood. But, I know he is going to be prepared mentally and physically, and I am sure the coaching staff, medical staff would not put him out in harm's way if he is not ready. So, I am sure he will be ready, and so will we."

Minter vs Running QBs

Minter’s defenses have excelled at many things and limiting the damage mobile quarterbacks do with their legs is certainly one of the superpowers. Jones’s legs didn’t have to be a part of the equation last October when the Colts hung 38 points on Minter, because everything else worked so well. Minter has sound keys and rules for preventing these types of QBs from getting chunk yards taking off outside the pocket.

In his two years with the Chargers, Minter’s defenses were second in the NFL in rush defense Expected Points Added when the QB ran the football and they were fourth in success rate (60%). The Colts could always lean into putting Jones out in space right away to make that appear to be a core element of their game plan, but they also know how important this player is to their season and how 2025 collapsed once he went down.

I wouldn’t bank on a preponderance of designed scampers for him, but if Minter ramps up the blitz rate like I believe he will after that last meeting (hello Kyle Hamilton), it could force Jones into more scrambling possibilities. In this instance, that is precisely what Baltimore would want.

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