Jesse Minter's Usage Of Derwin James Vs Colts Means 2 Key Things For Ravens Kyle Hamilton

Not much that Jesse Minter tried last year against the Colts worked as planned.

When Indianapolis came to Los Angeles in late October the Colts offense was humming and Minter’s defense was elite, and it turned out to be a low point for the Chargers. Minter, who will make his debut as a head coach at Indianapolis Sunday, has many lessons to learn from that 38-24 beating, and it’s fair to suggest that he may lean into a few things that did present problems for the Colts in that game.

“We’re not where we want to be,” Minter said of his defense in his weekly press conference after the Colts loss, pointing to all aspects of play including communication.

Minter did have great success overall when he blitzed hybrid safety Derwin James in that contest – and perhaps could have done it more – and he also almost never deployed James in man coverage against freakish tight end Tyler Warren, and there is a case to be made it may have been something to lean into more. When Minter faces the Colts this week, he won’t have a year-and-a-half of experience with this defense like he did with that Chargers model and he’ll have different personnel with him, and that will include hybrid safety Kyle Hamilton, a younger model of James.

And he’ll be facing quarterback Daniel Jones – who went 23- for-34 for 288 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions (113.4 rating) - in his first game back from season-ending Achilles surgery. Jones relies on athleticism and his legs as a springboard to stress defenses, Minter will want to gauge that right away, and with his top defensive tackle, Nnamdi Madubuike a serious question to play in this game (we doubt he does), generating pressure in other ways will be incumbent and merely relying on a four-man rush might not cut it.

Hamilton’s diverse skillset needs to be on a full display here, and there’s a blueprint to ramp up certain things that James did that could be even more impactful in Week 1.

Bring The Blitz

James rushed the passer six times against the Colts, his second-highest total of the season. And he made a difference when he did, including one successful rush up the A Gap. Most of the time he was deployed off the edge, as expected, whether in line or coming from the slot.

James registered three pressures, two quarterback hits and a QB hurry against Jones. Not a bad day’s work. He was chipped coming off the edge once in the redzone, impacted Jones a moment too late and Warren caught a TD in the back of the endzone. He failed to reach Jones on a third-and-long blitz later in the game and he converted a 13-yard pass.

But the pressure was largely effective. Our offseason study of James with Minter already has us expecting career-high pass rush rates for Hamilton and given how new everything will be here and some potential defensive line concerns, Minter might want to dial it up from the start even more.

More Man Coverage

Minter’s ability to toggle between zone looks is a superpower. But his nickel and dime coverages got shredded by Jones in this game. He really had no answers and, he did limit Jones to 1-of-4 passing when throwing against man coverage. But given the way the Colts offense was soaring at the time – receivers Michael Pittman and Pierce were both in peak form and Jones was earning early MVP chatter, and running back Jonathan Taylor is among the league’s best – he didn’t go that route.

James had 30 pass defense snaps and was in man coverage on just three occasions, close to a season low for him. However, Pittman is gone and Pierce missed half a year with ankle surgery and is pushing to perhaps play Week 1 but can’t be at top strength. So getting Hamilton engaged with Warren – a match-up nightmare – more often might be a risk he is more willing to take this time around.

If nothing else, perhaps on third down. Jones went 7/9 for 91 yards with two touchdowns and a near perfect rating on third-and-fourth down, and the Colts converted 14 first downs through the air, the most LA allowed all season. He needs Hamilton around the football.

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