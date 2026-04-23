Baltimore Ravens NFL Draft Tracker: Every Pick, Trade, and Instant Grade

It. Is. Time.

The 2026 NFL Draft is finally here, and this year's installment is expected to be yet another exciting three days.

While general manager Eric DeCosta has never been afraid of making a trade or moving around the draft board, the Ravens once again are positioned to add a highly talented player to an already competitive roster.

In the opening round, the Ravens own the 14th overall selection, positioning them in a nice spot to pick up a good talent, while also watching what the teams in front of them end up doing.

This year's draft will begin at 8:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, April 23, from Acrisure Stadium and Point State Parkin Pittsburgh. The three-day draft continues with the second and third rounds on April 24, and fourth through seventh rounds occurring on April 25.

Follow along with this LIVE thread that will continue to update with the latest decisions that come from the Ravens' front office.

What picks do the Ravens have in total for the 2026 NFL Draft?

Round 1 - No. 14 Overall

Round 2 - No. 45 Overall

Round 3 - No. 80 Overall

Round 4 - No. 115 Overall

Round 5 - No. 154 Overall

Round 5 - No. 162 Overall

Round 5 - No. 173 Overall

Round 5 - No. 174 Overall

Round 6 - No. 211 Overall

Round 7 - No. 250 Overall

Round 7 - No. 253 Overall

In total, the Ravens have 11 picks in this year's NFL Draft.

How to Watch this Year's Draft

The first round of the draft is set to be broadcast on local channel WMAR Ch. 2, ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN Deportes and the NFL Network, giving viewers various ways to tune into the exciting night.

The first round, set for April 23, will begin at 8:00 p.m. EST.

What are the Ravens' Biggest Needs?

Heading into this year's draft, the Ravens aren't in need of too much.

There are four main position groups that stand out, though, with them being the interior offensive line, defensive line, tight end and wide receiver.

In the first round, players like Carnell Tate and Jordyn Tyson have snagged most of the headlines, but KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston or even Germie Bernard could all be good additions for the Ravens at wide receiver. Turning to tight end, the obvious selection for any team interested in bolstering that position is Eli Stowers. His time at Vanderbilt was special.

Moving to the line, Penn State's Vega Ioane and Utah's Spencer Fano could all be in the picture at No. 14. They would instantly get starting time next season.

Defensively, the Ravens will likely wait to make any additions there until the second or third round, especially with how quickly some of the top players are expected to go off the board.