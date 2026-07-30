Derrick Henry Is Focused On Beating Father Time Yet Again, Not Mulling His Football Mortality

Derrick Henry has a physique and a mindset and a resume that would convey he just might be impervious to everything else aging running backs face.

The way Henry has defied the odds and any reasonable expectations of productivity in two years in Baltimore – with most of the league passing on him at a team-friendly price given his age and all the abuse he’s withstood – is nothing short of stupendous. And while there were brief appearances by Father Time in 2025 – some short yardage issues, some natural decreases in explosion after back-to-back 300 carry seasons – they were far fewer than has been the case for almost everyone else who has played this position at this age.

At some point, Henry will no longer be the ultimate outlier.

At some point, he won’t play football for a living, and he won’t push himself 350-some days a year to try to play football anymore. Expecting 300 more carries out of him – he’s never done it three straight years in his career – seems foolish. And, despite the history of running backs in their age 32 season projecting an extreme falloff – this is where they all hit the wall – it also seems a little silly to believe Henry will fully succumb to that reality.

“I ain’t really trying to get into the expectation thing,” Henry said. “I’m just going out there to do my job … I’m focused on playing at a high level and giving my maximum effort.”

Indeed, finding comps for someone at his size and speed maintaining a 1500-yard pace this deep into their career is nearly impossible. Only two running games in NFL history (since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger) have averaged even 4.5 yards per carry while carrying the ball upwards of 200 times – Walter Peyton and Ricky Williams (who missed nearly three seasons with suspensions and whose football age was younger than 32). Henry has been plowing ahead at an astonishing 5.5 per carry as a Raven.

What was clear as Henry spoke Thursday afternoon early in this his 11th training camp, is he will not let his mind wander anywhere close to mulling when it’s the end of his career.

“I don’t try to enter another season thinking about retirement or having that on my mind,” Henry explained. “That’s not even in my mindset.”

Time For A Pitch Count?

Managing him, now 2800 carries and 13000 rushing yards into his career (including playoffs), however, will be imperative.

There is not much proven depth at the running back position and for all of the “genius” talk being thrown around about rookie offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, 30, despite having never called a play and quarterback Lamar Jackson dreaming on the potential for explosive plays, Doyle’s mentors want to pound the football. Everything else flows from that, from selling play action to taking deep shots.

“I do think - like all the players – we’re going to have to be really smart to get him through the long season,” rookie head coach Jesse Minter said Thursday. “I don’t look at that as he’s slowing down, from that standpoint. But that’s our job … But again man the way that guy goes about his business is really impressive … He’s definitely one of a kind.”

Doyle’s entire NFL foundation is from Broncos head coach Sean Payton – who espouses an old-school run palate with a heavy emphasis under center – and one year with Bears head coach Ben Johnson, who is a zealot about those same principles. There is extreme multiplicity in what they do out of those looks and how players toggle between tight end and fullback and H-back and half back and receiver. Johnson’s Lions teams were ground based and QB Caleb Williams ascended in Chicago last year because the run game was so improves, and Henry is an important as ever.

As Payton, during an extended conversation on “The Daily Flock Show” about Doyle, suggested: “I’m a little bit of a traditionalist in a few ways,” with a knowing eye back to the camera. The grizzled coach knew was cheeky at best, and definitely an understatement, with years of film and data speaking to his core beliefs.

Don’t get that twisted – Doyle’s offense requires a rugged and efficient run game, and this team will going old-school, under center with I formation looks with Henry and Joker RBs, and it will play to Henry’s strengths (no one had more under center carries than him during his time in Tennessee). The number of pistol and shotgun snaps is going to fade like we’ve never seen before in the Jackson era here.

Aging Gracefully

Henry’s workouts and diet and dedication and discipline are legendary at this point, though things tend to get blown out of proportion about just how rigid he is to continue to produce like this. There are more “cheat days” that what people think and he’s not as fanatical and rigid as the parables about his routine suggest.

But he does invest a ridiculous amount of time training and money spent on his body to continue staving off his football mortality.

“Some days are going to feel better than other days,” Henry conceded, “but if that’s what you want to do and that’s what you’re trying to do (to keep shining at this age) …. You have to overcome it.”

As Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells once said, and Henry invoked Thursday, “the best ability is availability.” His durability has been unrivaled. Henry did concede, while steering clear of any talk about numbers, that: “I want to do better than the year before, and I want to win the championship.”

If he is able to somehow top last season’s production – 307 carries for 1595 yards (5.2/rush) with 16 touchdowns – it would indeed be a season for the ages and rewrite the record books for anyone close to his age. And it would quite likely help propel the Ravens well beyond last year’s losing season and at least conjure hopes of a third Lombardi Trophy for this franchise.

In which case, perhaps, Henry might entertain thoughts of life beyond football.

“I love the game,” Henry said. “And once I feel like that love is gone, then I’ll hang it up. But I’m just focused on getting better.”

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