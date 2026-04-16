Fifty-Five Years Of Data Suggests Ravens Should Worry About Derrick At Age 32

Future Hall of Fame running back Derrick Henry has chiseled a unique career defying logic and precedent, but Father Time is undefeated and the workhorse is facing the greatest challenge of his career in 2026.

While age 30 is the year that is generally considered when football players – especially high-touch running backs – get old and fade, in reality it’s age 32 that’s spelled the end of virtually every productive running back in the history of the sport since the 1970 merger between the NFL and AFL. You can find plenty of age 30 and age 31 seasons where running backs held up and remained effective and, in many cases, were still quite brilliant. Then all but a couple that stuck around for another shot took a considerable tumble.

By age 32, well, forget about it.

There has been one starting running back since 1970 at that age who performed well above league average in key metrics (like yards per carry), while contributing regularly (more than 200 rushes) – Ricky Williams (Miami) in 2009 – when he rushed 241 times for 1121 yards (hefty 4.7/carry) with 11 touchdowns. It’s also worth noting that Williams missed two years due to suspensions, dabbled in the CFL with a bigger field and less contact, and entered his age 32 campaign with 1933 total NFL rushes (regular season and playoffs); Henry enters 2026 with 2860.

The only other age-32 RB with at least 250 carries to go above the historic league average in yards/carry (4.1), was Hall of Famer Walter Payton in 1986 (321 carries for 1333 yards – 4.2 – with eight rushing touchdowns). Thar’s it. That’s the list.

Even finding running backs to amass 250 carries at age 32 was nearly impossible (it’s occurred five times since the merger); Henry has rushed over 300 times each of the two prior seasons with the Ravens and has never done it thrice in a row in his career. Expecting him to be called on that much, and to remain anything close to the back he’s’ been, would be asking him to defy the odds far more than ever before.

Just maybe he will prove to be the ultimate unicorn once more. But the Ravens best have some contingencies against it. Having Lamar Jackson in the backfield is a massive boon, but expecting Henry to continue operating at 300-plus touches and a ridiculous 5.6/carry (his regular-season average as a Raven) seems foolish.

The Ravens extended Henry a year ago, but 2026 is the final year with guaranteed money. With that in mind, let's review 55 years of NFL running backs at their age 30, age 31 and age 32 seasons:

Age 32 RB Seasons Since 1970

Running Backs to Amass 250 carries: 5

Otis Anderson (325), Payton (321), Emmitt Smith (261), Frank Gore (260), Jerome Bettis (250)

1,000 Yard Rushers: 4

Payton (1333), Williams (1121), Anderson (1023), Smith (1021)

Avg Y/C With 200+ Rushes: 3.8

Number of RB With 200+ Rushes To Average 4.5/Carry: 2

Williams (4.7), DeAngelo Williams (4.5 on 200 carries)

Age 31 RB Seasons Since 1970

RBs With 250+ Carries: 12

Curtis Martin (371), Thomas Jones (331), Tiki Barber (327), Payton (324), Henry (307), Tony Dorsett (305), E. Smith (294), Warrick Dunn (286), Ricky Watters (278), Floyd Little (256), Gore (255)

1,000 Yard Rushers: 14

Martin, T. Jones, Barber, Payton, Henry, Dorsett, Smith, Dunn, Watters, Gore, Fred Taylor, Mike Anderson, Raheem Mostert, James Brooks

Avg Y/C With 200+ Rushes: 4.3 (a half yard above age 32 is a massive chasm)

Number of RB With 200+ Carries To Avg 4.5/Carry: 8

Taylor (5.4), Henry (5.2), Barber (5.1), Mostert (4.8). Payton (4.8), Martin (4.6). Garrison Hearst (4.5), Watters (4.5) – Brooks averaged 5.1/carry on 195 rushes

Age 30 RB Seasons Since 1970

RBs To Amass 250+ Carries: 18

Payton (381), Barber (357), Barry Sanders (343), E. Smith (329), Adrian Peterson (327), Henry (325), Watters (325), Martin (323), Lamar Smith (313), Dorsett (302), T Jones (290), Thurman Thomas (281), Dunn (280), Gore (276), Hershel Walker (267), John Riggins (260), Antowain Smith (252), Hearst (252)

1,000 Yard Rushers: 21

Everyone listed above except A. Smith, plus J. Brooks, Rocky Bleier, Christian Okoye and James Stewart.

Avg. Y/C With 200+ Rushes: 4.2

Number of RB With 200+ Carries To Avg 4.5/carry: 11

Henry (5.9), Brooks (5.6), Barber (5.2), Dunn (5.1), Taylor (5.0), Hearst (4.8), Bleier (4.7), Okoye (4.6), Earl Ferrell (4.6), Peterson (4.5), T. Jones (4.5)

So that’s going from 21 seasons of 1,000 rushing yards at age 30, to just four two years later. And from 11 players at age 30 to have legit impact season (4.5/carry) down to just two. The average yard per carry of a running back who reaches 200 carries plummets drastically from age 30 to 32.

Starting in the second round, there will be options for the Ravens to explore and with Keaton Mitchell gone and road-grading All Pro fullback Pat Ricard gone, and the offensive line in question, and Justice Hill a durability concern, and Henry on the cusp of what’s been the witching hour for RB careers, I’ll suggest once more than the Ravens fortify themselves accordingly.