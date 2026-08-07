Rashod Bateman Is Looking Forward to Bouncing Back With Ravens in New Offense

There is perhaps no player on the Baltimore Ravens roster who is looking forward to the changes that are coming with first-year offensive coordinator Declan Doyle's new scheme more than veteran wide receiver Rashod Bateman.

The former first-rounder followed up a career year in 2024 when he recorded 756 receiving yards and nine touchdowns with the worst and least productive season of his career to date in 2025, in which he logged just 19 receptions and a career-low 224 receiving yards. Heading into his sixth season, he determined to get back on track and believes he is set up to do so.

"I just have got to keep playing ball," Bateman said. "It's about making plays when my number is called. That's what I'm looking forward to doing — bouncing back. That's part of being a football player. It goes on a lot in this league, so I'm looking forward to doing that."

Although he enjoyed the best season of his career two years ago under former Ravens play-caller Todd Monken, who is now the head coach of the Cleveland Browns, Bateman didn't feel like the full scope of his talents was utilized. He served as the offense's primary deep threat that year, playing mostly on the boundary and averaging 16.8 yards per catch and a personal-best average depth of target of 10.5 yards.

With Doyle, he is excited about the multitude of ways that he and his fellow receivers and other offensive skill players are being deployed in practice as the start of the regular season approaches.

"I'm moving around all over the place," Bateman said. "I feel like in the past, I've been kind of a one-dimensional receiver. I feel like Declan Doyle's seen my talent. He sees everybody's talent. A lot of guys are moving around, and he's playing to everybody's strengths. I think there's a lot that we all get to show. I'm excited to see that.

"As a receiver, you want somebody to believe in you. You want somebody to see your ability. And I think Declan is doing a good job of moving all of us around — not just myself."

Health and availability, or rather the lack thereof, have marred the start to Bateman's career as his first two seasons were reduced by injury; he played all but one game in his third but clearly wasn't 100%, and last season, he missed four games as he dealt with an ankle injury that resulted from a hip-drop tackle. With all that behind him now, he is looking forward to what his future holds in the next era of Ravens football.

"I feel good. I'm healthy. I'm blessed," Bateman said. "I had a good offseason. With the new vibes around here, I'm definitely excited. There's new energy, new offense. I'm doing things that I've never done before. I'm blessed and excited to see what we've got in store."

High praise for the rest of the WR room

Sep 22, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) celebrates with Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) after catching a touchdown during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Bateman isn't just very optimistic about his own prospects and potential in Doyle's offense, but also about those of his fellow wideouts, especially two-time Pro Bowler Zay Flowers, who just inked a "well-deserved" franchise-record extension that ties him to Baltimore through the 2031 season.

"I don't even think we've seen the ceiling of what he can do," Bateman said. "There's so much more that I feel like he's going to show the world. I think he can do that in this offense."

In addition to their two talented starters, the Ravens have a group of promising youngsters at the position: third-year pro Devontez Walker and rookies Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt, all of whom Bateman is equally excited about contributing to the new offense.

"You all see Ja'Kobi Lane out there making plays and Tez Walker," Bateman said. "I think there's a lot in store for a lot of guys this season."

Through just about two weeks of practice, Lane has been the Ravens' brightest star of training camp thus far, seemingly averaging an awe-inspiring highlight reel catch a day, mostly from franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson, gaining more of his trust with each impressive play made.

"Ja'Kobi is making plays right now," Bateman said. "He's leading in his own way. Every player has their strengths, but I think everybody's showing up to work, [giving their] all. And I think that's all you can ask for right now."