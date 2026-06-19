Early Signs Point to Major Role for Rookie WR Elijah Sarratt With Ravens

After being a tight-end-centric offense for the bulk of franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson's career under their last two offensive coordinators, the Baltimore Ravens could be poised to feature the wide receiver position more prominently under first-year play-caller Declan Doyle.

While former first-round picks Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman are entrenched as the top two starters, the No. 3 receiver spot in their 11 personnel packages is up for grabs. Flowers is the clear-cut No. 1 as the organization's first-ever homegrown Pro Bowler, and Bateman is only one year removed from the best season of his career.

Neither participated in on-field activities during mandatory minicamp, and in their absence, 2026 fourth-round rookie Elijah Sarratt took advantage of the extra opportunities to run with the first-team offense by making the most notable play on Day 1 of minicamp.

The highlight began when Jackson rolled out to the right and launched a 40-plus-yard bomb, and Sarratt corralled the pinpoint pass deep down the right sideline despite a defender draped all over him in tight coverage.

"In the league, it's a game of inches, and a lot of plays are bang-bang plays [where there is] a good DB on a good receiver, or a good tight end versus a good linebacker, stuff like that," Jackson said. "We need guys who can make those types of catches."

Plays like that will go a long way in helping the first-year pro continue to gain the trust of his coaches and quarterback as he looks to carve out a role in the Ravens' new-look offense in year one. His top competition in the running for those snaps is fellow rookie, third-rounder Jacoby Lane, who has been making a solid first impression as well.

"I do think there will be major opportunities for at least one of them when you look at the number of guys that we have," head coach Jesse Minter said. "They've both done a really good job this spring of just learning a completely new offense from what they were used to from their respective colleges."

Sarratt was highly productive throughout his college career at three different stops and capped it off in 2025 by finishing second in receptions for the national championship-winning Indiana Hoosiers with 65. He also led not only the team but the entire FBS with 15 receiving touchdowns.

Ravens don't need to add a veteran to the mix

Nov 27, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Deandre Hopkins (10) reacts after making a reception for a first down during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Even though there are still a handful of notable available free agents who are far more experienced and accomplished than Sarratt, general manager Eric DeCosta should continue to steer clear and not entertain bringing one of them in, unless an injury were to occur between now and the start of training camp.

Instead of re-signing five-time Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins or adding a different over-the-hill retread past their prime like Stefon Diggs, Deebo Samuels or Keenan Allen, they should let youngsters like Sarratt, Lane, second-year pro LaJohntay Wester and third-year pros Devontez Walker and Dayton Wade a chance to make more plays in practice with the first-team offense.

Walker is a prime example of a young player whose ascension was slowed to crawl by the presence of seasoned veterans on the roster and ahead of him on the depth chart. Like Sarratt, he is a former fourth-round pick who somehow fell to Day 3 despite being viewed as a second or third-round prospect.

As a rookie in 2024, he played behind Nelson Agholor, and last year it was Hopkins, yet he was still able to make the most of his limited opportunities during that span with four touchdowns on seven career receptions and an average of 22.4 yards per catch.

Sarratt's college production was prolific and he's already starting his professional career out on the right foot. If his pathway toward meaningful playing time remains unimpeded, he could very well carve out a major role for himself as a rookie in 2026.