A Bills Player Had the Saltiest Postgame Interview After Losing to the Patriots

The Bills went into Sunday’s home game against the banged-up Patriots as heavy favorites and were expected to not only cruise to their fourth consecutive win of the year, but also take control of the AFC East in the process.

But that didn’t happen. Instead, Drake Maye bounced back from a rough start to the season and led New England to a huge 29–26 come-from-behind win at Highmark Stadium. The game was sealed with a beautiful one-handed touchdown catch by Efton Chism with just under two minutes remaining.

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New England, which was without star cornerback Christian Gonzalez (shoulder), traveled to Buffalo knowing another loss this early in the year would have been disastrous. Maye’s struggles in the first three games were becoming a destructive narrative that would have only gotten even worse if they fell to the rival Bills.

Maye rose to the challenge, throwing for 269 yards and three touchdowns. He saved his best for last when he delivered a perfect ball to Chism, who did the rest for this highlight grab.

Here’s that play:

TOUCHDOWN PATRIOTS.



What a catch by Efton Chism III to take the lead!@NEvsBUF on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/DtIZoenYNL — NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026

Buffalo’s C.J. Gardner-Johnson didn’t seem all that impressed with Chism’s clutch grab. The veteran safety had the saltiest postgame interview in which he said Chism’s catch was a “hell of a play” by a “practice squad player” and added that the second-year receiver wouldn’t be able to do something like that again.

“We not going to get into any bulletin board material,” Gardner-Johnson said while standing in front of his locker. “An elevated guy made a hell of a catch, probably won’t hear from him again. Respectfully. I say that with a lot of confidence because [Maye] didn’t put his confidence in his his best player. If he had he would have thrown it to [Romeo] Doubs or somebody. But they won the game, whatever. They didn’t do s---. They didn’t do s-- better than us. We’ve got to play better. And they can mark that. We’ll be back to see them at the end of the year so they better have that same energy. They put up what, 20-something points? They barely scored. They struggled all game.

“A practice squad player made a hell of a play. That’s all I’m going to tell you. You do it again and he probably won’t make it again.”

CJ Gardner-Johnson on why #Bills lost:



"Practice squad player made a helluva play... They didn't do %$&# better than us. We gotta play better." pic.twitter.com/NJmINX4Djl — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) October 4, 2026

There’s a lot to unpack from that rant by Gardner-Johnson. The first thing is that Chism has never been on a practice squad. You know who has? Gardner-Johnson, which Doug Kyed, who covers the Patriots for the Boston Herald, pointed out.

Just for the record, Efton Chism has never been on a practice squad. CJ Gardner-Johnson has been on a practice squad. https://t.co/ewQc87VJUY — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 4, 2026

Second, saying the Patriots “barely scored” is just a laughable statement to make after being part of a Bills' defense that gave up 29 points to New England. Though maybe it didn’t feel like a lot to Gardner-Johnson because Buffalo had given up 31 points to both the Texans and Lions in earlier games this season. Holding a team under 30 must have felt like a win.

What Mike Vrabel had to say about Efton Chism after the Patriots’ win

As for Chism, it was the biggest play of his young career and his head coach, Mike Vrabel, was thrilled for him after the game.

"Nobody works harder," Vrabel said. "There are plenty of guys who work hard, but I mean, Chiz is literally in [wide receivers coach] Todd Downing's office before 6 o'clock every morning, if not 5:30, getting the game plan down to know every position.

"He's an extremely hard worker. His toughness, his routine, it's really cool to see guys like that take advantage of their opportunities and obviously stepping up in a critical situation is what this league is about."

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel on Efton Chism. pic.twitter.com/9gIN1PrXf8 — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 4, 2026

Who is Efton Chism?

Chism played college football at Eastern Washington. He signed with the Patriots as a kick returner/wide receiver shortly after not being selected in the 2025 NFL draft. He played in just eight games in his rookie season, catching eight passes for 75 yards and a touchdown.

All of his hard work paid off Sunday in Buffalo as he had two catches for 43 yards and the game-winning touchdown.

"When I'm out there and the ball is in the air, I kinda black out. I'm kinda in that little flow state," Chism said. "Saw it in the air. Drake gave me an opportunity and you got to come down with those opportunities. You don't know how many you're going to get."

Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs was also so happy for Chism after the win.

"Snag of the year, man," Doubs said of Chism’s heroic catch. "I watched the kid work all week. I'm just blessed to be around someone like him."

The Patriots improved to 2–2 and will look to keep things going in a positive direction when they host the Raiders next Sunday.