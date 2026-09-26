Four Ravens X-Factors For International Clash vs. Cowboys

The Baltimore Ravens will continue the 2026 regular season on the road in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3, and the difference in the game could come down to how an individual player performs when it matters most or over the course of the game by capitalizing on their opportunities when presented with them.



With a win, the Ravens improve to 2-1 and could be tied atop the division standings, but a loss would, at worst, tie them with either the Pittsburgh Steelers or the Cleveland Browns if both lose on Sunday.



Here are four players who could wind up tilting the scales in favor of the Ravens and first-year head coach Jesse Minter.

TE Durham Smythe

With how susceptible the Cowboys' defense has been against the run, allowing the third-most yards on the ground through the first two weeks, the veteran blocking specialist will almost certainly play well North of 50% of the team's total offensive snaps for the third week in a row. Smythe is a staple in the Ravens' 12 personnel packages, and when he's not helping seal edges and open lanes for Derrick Henry to run through, he could be spending a lot of time aiding Carson Vinson in passing situations. The second-year pro will be making his first career start at left tackle now that two-time Pro Bowl veteran Ronnie Stanley has officially been ruled out due to a toe injury. The 2025 fifth-rounder struggled to pass protect when he was called upon in relief duty in last week's loss.

CB Chandler Rivers

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens cornerback Chandler Rivers (29) after the catch in the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fifth-round rookie went from being a healthy scratch in Week 1 to supplanting Keyon Martin as the primary backup nickel in Week 2, where he balled out in his debut. Against the Saints, he made a pair of impressive solo tackles in the open field for key stops, the first of which came against a tight end who towered over and outweighed him by 50 pounds. Rivers had to fight through a block for the second, in which he blew up a running back four yards behind the line of scrimmage.

Play recognition. Awareness. Instincts.



Chandler Rivers is a DUDE. pic.twitter.com/qma9NY5qrS — Chris Cooper (@ChrisCooper_NFL) September 21, 2026

The Ravens will be facing a talented group of Cowboys pass catchers who excel at generating yards after the catch and move five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver CeeDee Lamb all over, including the slot. Having an aggressive defensive back like Rivers, who is a sure tackler and sticky in coverage, will boost the Ravens' ability to limit explosive plays through the air as well as aid in run support.

RB Justice Hill

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (43) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys' defense has not allowed an opposing running back to drop a pass through the first two weeks, with the position hauling in all 11 targets out of the backfield for 67 receiving yards, a touchdown, and three first downs. This has largely been due to their youth and inexperience at off-ball linebacker, as they have third-round rookie Jaishawn Barham wearing the green dot and relaying play calls to the rest of the defense, with third-year starter DeMarvion Overshown out with a hamstring injury.

While the Ravens have been involving Henry more as a pass catcher this year under new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, with four catches for 38 yards, Hill remains the Ravens' primary pass-catching specialist at the position and could be weaponized more in that aspect in this game, both on screens and routes such as angles, rails and even check-down flare-outs.

DL Calais Campbell

Jan 16, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell (93) gestures while jogging on the field prior to an AFC Divisional Round game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Even if his former mentee, two-time Pro Bowler Nnamdi Madubuike, does make his long-awaited debut in this game, it will most definitely be with a limited snap count on a rotational basis. That means the Ravens will need their six-time Pro Bowl team captain to step his game up and dominate against a young Cowboys interior offensive line that is still without three-time Pro Bowl guard Tyler Smith.

Campbell has recorded five-plus sacks and reached double figures in quarterback hits in each of the past four seasons since his first stint in Baltimore ended, but hasn't logged one of either or even a solo tackle in the Ravens' first couple of games. The 40-year-old future Hall of Famer needs to start stepping his game up to maintain the title of the ageless wonder on the defensive side of the ball.