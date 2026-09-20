Honeymoon Phase With Jesse Minter and Declan Doyle Is Officially Over in Baltimore

Well, that was fast.

After a dominant season opening 41-23 win on the road in Indianapolis where Lamar Jackosn looked once again like a bona fide MVP candidate, Derrick Henry achieved another historic milestone and Zay Flowers imposed his will on the Colts secondary, the Ravens looked more like a middle of a pack team, or worse, during a home-opener loss to the Saints on Sunday, 24-17.

The honeymoon phase with head coach Jesse Minter, and especially offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, is officially over, with Baltimore producing just 3 points in the second half and getting shutout 15-0 in the fourth quarter by New Orleans, en route to their first loss of the season.

Say what you want about that questionable fourth down QB sneak touchdown call by Saints’ quarterback Tyler Shough on the 1, where replay failed to show without a shadow of a doubt that the ball crossed the plane, but the Ravens really deserved to lose this one, and the coaching staff bears great responsibility.

The new Ravens are looking like the old Ravens

Three three-and-outs and a blocked field goal really set the Ravens off back on offense, but the gameplan coming in should be questioned.

Playing without Flowers and rookie Ja’Kobi Lane due to injuries, the Ravens coaches decided to hand the ball off to Henry just 16 times all game long, including just four in the second half. Rashod Bateman was the only wideout with more than one reception, catching seven balls for 88 yards and one score, but an obvious miscommunication in the waning seconds led to Jackson’s only interception of the game, sealing the win for the Saints.

By now, it’s clear that three years into his pro career, Jackson doesn’t trust Devontez Walker, notwithstanding a 47-yard connection in the second quarter against New Orleans. Chris Moore’s Ravens’ comeback was a dud, with one caught pass out of three targets for 6 yards, and one really costly second half false start penalty. LaJohntay Wester was only targeted twice, with his one catch totalling 14 yards. Rookie Elijah Sarratt was active, but not targeted.

No tight end not named Mark Andrews caught a pass either, with Durham Smythe the only one targeted -- once.

That’s hardly the kind of performance expected out of a Doyle-led offense.

Defense did a little better, but those two 68-yard touchdown drives in the fourth were back-breakers, especially sandwiched around a three-and-out. And a failed coaches’ challenge burned the Ravens first timeout in the second half, one that could’ve come in handy on Baltimore’s last drive before the game-ending pick.

Last year, the Ravens lost five games after being outscored in the last quarter and in three of their nine total losses, they were shut out in the fourth.

The formula was supposed to change with a new staff on board. So far, it hasn’t.