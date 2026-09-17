Explosive Play Differential Will Be Vital For Ravens: So Far, So Good

It’s quite early, but there is also an apparent synergy between the Ravens' offensive and defensive approaches that's been sorely lacking recently.

They appear aligned in some macro ways and chasing a harmony that has often been missing in Baltimore even as they’ve won so many regular-season games with Lamar Jackson. The play calling and approaches from offense and defense have not always in sync, and there’s reason to believe rookie head coach Jesse Minter and rookie offensive coordinator Declan Doyle are seeking a likeminded approach to game flow and the scoreboard.

The offense is hunting explosive plays in a very overt manner and the defense will often be willing to sellout to prevent just that (like playing nearly 50% of your snaps in dime defenses against one of the best running backs in the NFL in Week 1 on the road without their best defensive tackle and a starting linebacker). Rams coach Sean McVay preached about this on “The Daily Flock” this summer, shunning a lot of the modern metrics but placing heavy emphasis on “explosive-play differential,” as he explained it, and it’s something we are going to track closely.

“Everybody wants to talk about EPA,” McVay noted. “That’s a big thing that reflected in these EPAs – is your explosive play margin. Being able to prevent it defensively.

“And I think when you do those types of things, and you’ve got explosive playmakers, you know, the (Ravens receiver) Zay Flowers of the world, obviously Lamar’s always been incredible with his playmaking ability … Those opportunities to be aggressive on early downs, especially with the change in field position, the uptick in going for it on fourth down usually when teams are in the plus-50 or higher, it does change the way that you can be a little bit more aggressive. And I think teams have leaned into it.”

“And I think when you do those types of things, and you’ve got explosive playmakers, you know, the (Ravens receiver) Zay Flowers of the world, obviously Lamar’s always been incredible with his playmaking ability … Those opportunities to be aggressive on early downs, especially with the change in field position, the uptick in going for it on fourth down usually when teams are in the plus-50 or higher, it does change the way that you can be a little bit more aggressive. And I think teams have leaned into it.”

Things may get complicated for the Ravens in that regard this week, because starting receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) might be out and Ja’Kobi Lane (wrist) is out, although Lamar Jackson didn’t seemed phased. And the Saints are going to be bring a much more bombs-away approach than anything the Colts even pretended to muster with quarterback Daniel Jones coming off an Achilles tear last week.

Minter hinted at the complimentary aspect of this after film review Monday, and it goe beyond the offense bookending explosive scoring plays – Flowers’s 54-yard TD catch and Derrick Henry’s 32-yard scoring run – around Marlon Humphrey prying the ball out for a turnover.

“Handling adversity on both sides, being able to have each other's back,” Minter highlighted as a Week 1 takeaway. “We didn't start the game off great defensively, then our special teams had a big play. Our offense goes down and scores. All that really just ties together to having each other's back and playing together, playing as one. Really happy with that.”

Explosive Differential

So where did the Ravens rank in explosive differential (we’re defining it as the number plays that covered at least a quarter of the field - 25+ yards - and the number surrendered?

Week 1 Explosive Differential

25+ Plays 25+ Allowed

Chiefs + 4 4 0

Saints + 4 4 0

Dolphins + 4 4 0

Bills + 3 5 2

Ravens + 3 4 1

Eagles + 3 4 1

Jets + 3 3 0

No surprise, those teams went 6-1.

The modern game, with kickers able to convert from 70 yards and fields being shortened, lends itself even more to one big play correlating to points. And with this being a copycat league, people are trying to rip off McVay’s offense – predicated on these plays – and the Minter/Mike Macdonald method of defense, which wants to put a lid on them above all else.

“That’s the cheat code honestly,” NFL analyst Domonique Foxworth explained on “The Flock Show” this week. “Everyone I think is starting to understand this. It was something that coaches preached when I played, that it’s really hard for offenses to go down the field one play at a time, four or five yards at a time. And it’s stressful to quarterbacks. They want to rip it down the field. It’s tough on offensive coordinators, because they want to get hired as head coaches. And how do you get that – by having this really cool, exciting, explosive offense.”

So far so good.

The Saints held the Lions passing game in check by and large last week, in Detroit. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs ate (27 carries for 137 yards and 2 TDs under center, where Derrick Henry also ate), but Jared Goff was not comfortable and New Orleans kept things in front of them and Jameson Williams had a long of 22 yards and that was it downfield for the Lions. Heavy formation runs will set up play action shots.

The team that wins this stat Sunday, probably wins the game.

Subscribe To "The Daily Flock" For Urgent Ravens Convos And Content