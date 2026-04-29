Joe Fagnano Has a Real Chance to Beat out Diego Pavia and Make the Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens added a pair of passers to their quarterback room this week in Diego Pavia and Joe Fagnano. Most football fans know all about Diego Pavia and how he led Vanderbilt to levels of success the program has never seen before. They also know that he was a Heisman finalist and a character who is not shy to express how he feels.

Meanwhile, Joe Fagnano led UConn to one of its best seasons in program history as well, and had some numbers that are eye-popping.

While Pavia is certainly the bigger name, that does not necessarily mean that he will make the team, or even the practice squad, over someone like Fagnano.

JOE FAGNANO

Jan 27, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; West quarterback Joe Fagnano (12) drops back to pass the ball against the East during the second half at the Ford Center at the Star. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

UConn went 9-4 last season and lost to Army in the Fenway Bowl, a game in which Fagnano did not play. In the 12 games Fagnano did play in, he was absolutely dominant. He threw 413 passes with a 69% completion rate and for 3,448 yards. Now for the really impressive part. He threw for 28 touchdown passes and only one interception. That is right. One interception. Sure, their schedule is not as strong as an SEC team like Vanderbilt’s, but as an independent, they scheduled a nice mix of mid-majors and high majors.

Regardless of what level you are at, throwing just one interception for an entire football season as the QB1 is eye-catching no matter what.

That rate is nothing new for Fagnano either. In 2024, he threw 20 touchdowns to four interceptions. At Maine, he threw six interceptions in 2022, but six in total from 2019 to 2021.

Fagnano has an accurate arm and makes good decisions, which is what NFL teams are looking for. They do not want someone who will just sling it across the field because defenses catch on and will turn you over more often than not. Having a quarterback that can read defenses, react to the defenses, and make sound decisions is something that NFL teams cherish.

Last season with UConn, Fagnano was not the most dominant runner, but he showed that he has the ability. He had 131 yards rushing with three touchdowns last season, showing he is capable of moving out of the pocket when the time is right. It also shows that he would rather step up in the pocket than begin scrambling around the second his first read is not open. Fagnano is a pass-first quarterback who makes great decisions, making him an easy candidate to win the third-string or practice squad job.

DIEGO PAVIA

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National quarterback Diego Pavia (2) of Vanderbilt throws the ball during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Leave no doubt, Diego Pavia was a rock star last season for the Commodores. He was as electric with his legs as he was with his arms. Pavia threw for 29 touchdowns to eight interceptions last season and also added 862 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

There is a reason Pavia was a Heisman finalist; he has the goods, and he has the passion. But his personality can rub people the wrong way. He is cocky, confident, and speaks his mind. He was not shy about sharing his thoughts about Vanderbilt not making the College Football Playoff, and he was not quiet about not getting drafted, and he was not quiet when he was not immediately signed as an undrafted free agent.

There is very little question that Pavia will not be quiet at workouts and in training camp. The question comes down to whether it will irk the wrong people in the organization. Teams do not like their third-string quarterback getting more attention than the starter, backup, or even other position groups.

This is not saying Pavia is not capable of that; this is saying that maybe Fagnano and his quieter way of approaching his work may give him a leg up before any workouts even begin.

LET'S COMPARE

Oct 18, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; UConn Huskies quarterback Joe Fagnano (2) looks to pass the ball during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

While Diego Pavia was generational for Vanderbilt this season, he has his flaws both on and off the field. Joe Fagnano is no world beater, but his accuracy and decision-making could be a reason the Ravens fall in love.

When it comes to third-string and practice squad quarterbacks, teams want someone who will not cause issues or distractions and will also help make the team better. While Pavia was dominant on the field last year, so was Fagnano. Going into the NFL camps, there is no reason to believe that Joe Fagnano cannot make an NFL roster, even over someone as recognizable as Diego Pavia.