Ravens Sign Diego Pavia to Three-Year Deal, Bypassing Rookie Minicamp Tryout

Diego Pavia is now officially a Raven.

After initially accepting an invite to rookie minicamp , the quarterback has instead signed a contract with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent, agreeing to a three-year deal ahead of what was expected to be a tryout. The Ravens also inked former UConn quarterback Joe Fagnano— a fellow UDFA —to a three-year contract on Tuesday.

Pavia, 24, finished in second place to now-Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza in the 2025 Heisman Trophy race, and made headlines for his pointed comments toward the awards voters on social media. A two-year starter at Vanderbilt, Pavia led the Commodores to a 10–3 record this past season (their first double-digit campaign in program history) while leading the SEC in completion percentage (70.6%), passing touchdowns (29) and passer rating (170.4). He also added 862 rushing yards and an additional 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Ravens’ quarterback depth chart following Diego Pavia signing

Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley lead the Ravens' quarterback room. | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Both Pavia and Fagnano are set to join a Ravens quarterback room behind starter Lamar Jackson and backup Tyler “Snoop” Huntley. Here's a look at their current depth chart.

Player String Lamar Jackson Starter Tyler “Snoop” Huntley Backup Joe Fagnano UDFA signing Diego Pavia UDFA signing

Set to embark on its first season under new head coach Jesse Minter, Baltimore is currently amid their voluntary offseason program , with rookie minicamp set to run from Friday, May 1, through Sunday, May 3.

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