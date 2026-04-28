Ravens Sign Diego Pavia to Three-Year Deal, Bypassing Rookie Minicamp Tryout
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Diego Pavia is now officially a Raven.
After initially accepting an invite to rookie minicamp, the quarterback has instead signed a contract with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent, agreeing to a three-year deal ahead of what was expected to be a tryout. The Ravens also inked former UConn quarterback Joe Fagnano—a fellow UDFA—to a three-year contract on Tuesday.
RELATED: After Going Undrafted, Diego Pavia Finally Has Next Step in NFL Career. Here’s What to Know.
Pavia, 24, finished in second place to now-Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza in the 2025 Heisman Trophy race, and made headlines for his pointed comments toward the awards voters on social media. A two-year starter at Vanderbilt, Pavia led the Commodores to a 10–3 record this past season (their first double-digit campaign in program history) while leading the SEC in completion percentage (70.6%), passing touchdowns (29) and passer rating (170.4). He also added 862 rushing yards and an additional 10 touchdowns on the ground.
Ravens’ quarterback depth chart following Diego Pavia signing
Both Pavia and Fagnano are set to join a Ravens quarterback room behind starter Lamar Jackson and backup Tyler “Snoop” Huntley. Here's a look at their current depth chart.
Player
String
Lamar Jackson
Starter
Tyler “Snoop” Huntley
Backup
Joe Fagnano
UDFA signing
Diego Pavia
UDFA signing
Set to embark on its first season under new head coach Jesse Minter, Baltimore is currently amid their voluntary offseason program, with rookie minicamp set to run from Friday, May 1, through Sunday, May 3.
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Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.Follow mikekadlick