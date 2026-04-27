Heisman Trophy Finalist Diego Pavia Headlines Baltimore Ravens UDFA Tracker

Just because the 2026 NFL Draft ended, it doesn't mean that teams around the league are done loading up on rookies, as undrafted free agency officially commences following the announcement of Mr. Irrelevant and is still going strong.

The Baltimore Ravens already have over a dozen reported signings of undrafted free agent signings, but the name generating the most buzz is one of their rookie minicamp invites.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, former Vanderbilt star quarterback Diego Pavia accepted an invitation to next weekend's event, where their entire rookie class, both drafted and undrafted and tryout players will get to hit the field for the first time.

Vanderbilt undrafted free agent QB Diego Pavia accepted an invitation to next weekend’s minicamp with the Baltimore Ravens, per source. pic.twitter.com/5nBIH1rHc7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 26, 2026

Pavia is coming off a sensational senior season for the Commodores, where he was the dual-threat engine of their offense but still went on to become the first Heisman Trophy finalists to go undrafted in over a decade. His lack of prototypical size at 5-foot-10 and 207 pounds and maturity concerns are likely what led to him not hearing his name called at any time during the annual three-day event.

Per Schefter's colleague and fellow insider, Jeremy Fowler, the 24-year-old isn't the undrafted signal caller who will be in Owings Mills for rookie minicamp, as former UConn starter Joey Fagnano will be attending as well.

While the Ravens are all set at quarterback with both two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson and former Pro Bowl reserve Tyler Huntley under contract through the 2027 season, they typically like to carry three quarterbacks throughout the summer, training camp and preseason. It remains to be seen if that trend will continue under new head coach Jesse Minter, but Pavia and Fagano will have a chance to make a case for themselves for a spot on the 90-man roster next week.

Ravens legacy highlights full list of reported undrafted free agents

Nov 15, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons safety Lardarius Webb Jr. (20) celebrates after a play against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wake Forest Athletics via Imagn Images | Wake Forest Athletics via Imagn Images

DB Lardarius Webb Jr., Wake Forest: Nearly a decade after his father and fan favorite, Ladarius Webb Sr., completed his career with the Ravens, the is a 5-foot-9 defensive back is getting a chance to begin his career with the same team. Webb recorded 36 tackles, including two for loss, a sack and a career-high seven passes defensed in 12 games for the Demon Deacons last year.

DL Aaron Graves, Iowa: The former Hawkeye lacks ideal size and athletic traits but still found a way to be a highly productive pass rusher in college, finishing with 16.5 sacks and 25 tackles for loss during his career.

DB Jahquez Robinson, Auburn: The former Tiger spent the bulk of his career in the SEC, save for one season at Colorado in 2023, after starting at Alabama and recorded a career-high 27 tackles and one pass defensed last season as a sixth-year senior.

TE Tyler Pezza, Brown: The big-bodied former Ivy League standout played wide receiver in college but projects as an F/slot tight end in the pros and is coming off a senior season in which he led the Bears with career-highs across the board with 46 catches for 599 yards and seven touchdowns.

DE Ethan Burke, Texas: The 6-foot-6 tweener can play on the edge and move inside on obvious passing downs. He was a productive pass rusher in college with 10.5 career sacks and 26.5 tackles for loss.

LB Reid Williford, Charlotte: The Ravens have a rich history of unearthing hidden gems when it comes to undrafted free agents at off-ball linebacker. After finishing his career with back-to-back seasons of 70-plus total tackles, six-plus tackles for loss and six combined sacks, he's getting a shot to see if he can uphold that strong tradition.

CB Matthew McDoom, Cincinnati: As if his last name wasn't awesome and ominous at the same time, the 5-foot-9 likely nickel at the next level showed impressive ball skills in college for two different programs, totaling 25 passes defensed over his last three seasons, and posted a career-high 50 total tackles and his first career pick-six for the Bearcats.

RB Dontae McMillian, Eastern Michigan: The former Eagle was a late breakout, posting 1,133 rushing yards, 375 receiving yards and eight total touchdowns from scrimmage in 2025.

IOL Nick Dawkins, Penn State: After not using one of their 11 draft picks on a center despite having lost three-time Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum in free agency, the Ravens sign the former Nittany Lion, who started next to first-round guard Olaivavega Ioane for 12 games and was a team captain last season.

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Nick Dawkins (53) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

OT Trevonte Sylvester, Louisville: Measuring in at slender 6-foot-5 and just under 300 pounds, the former Cardinal has experience starting at both tackle spots but played every game on the blindside last season.

WR Octavian Smith Jr., Maryland: Burtonsville, Md., native is coming off a senior season in which he recorded career-highs with 43 catches for 529 receiving yards.

OT Diego Pounds, Ole Miss: At 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds with 33-inch arms, the former Rebel has all the traits of a developmental tackle and made 32 starts on the left side his final three years in college, including a career-high 15 last season. Pounds started all 15 games at left tackle for Ole Miss last season.

WR Cortez Braham, Memphis: The Baltimore native played for three different programs during his time in college and saved his best for last as he led the Tigers with a career-high 889 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 63 receptions in 2025.

DL Dion Wilson Jr., Syracuse: The sixth-year senior tied his career-high in total tackles last season with 30, including a career-high three for a loss and batted down a pair of passes.