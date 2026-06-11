Kyle Hamilton Choosing Words Carefully About Potentially Resurgent Ravens Defense

Kyle Hamilton doesn’t want to get ahead of himself about his potential impact this season, or the possibility of a significant turnaround by the entire Ravens defense.

After two years in which the unit picked on by even mediocre quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers and bad ones (like Gardner Minshew), and a 2025 season that didn’t even include a trip to the postseason while much of the AFC faltered, that’s understandable. But you got the sense when minicamp wound down this week, as Hamilton elaborated on some of the changes being made and the blending of the old and the new in Owings Mills, that he was quiet confident this unit would be presenting a very different side of themselves come September.

Hamilton is experienced and mature enough to know that nothing can be proven in June, and given the defensive standard in Baltimore, he realizes that no amount of talking could explain how far this group plunged and how far they have to go to get back to what’s expected of them.. It's clear that not all was sympatico between players and coaches under former coordinator Zach Orr.

“It's a fresh slate,” Hamilton said as the Raves concluded their spring practices. “I really can't tell you right now how that's going to be, but … as a defense, we probably want a do-over, and a new season kind of is that. So, it's up to us to write a better story than we did last year."

Rookie head coach Jesse Minter was around the Ravens when the defense was thriving and he immediately crated his own version of their scheme that worked wonders at the University of Michigan and with the Chargers. He comes in with experience and individual success as a defensive play caller unlike anything Orr has seen or done, and there aren’t many people around the NFL who don’t think this defense is going to improve exponentially.

They also anticipate that Hamilton is the singular most impactful force on it, with Minter already adapt at knowing how to deploy him from multiple positions and blitz him from unpredictable spots. Minter also loaded up on personnel that speaks to that. The Ravens aren’t short on safeties like a year ago, which forced Hamilton to play deep off the line of scrimmage in coverage, adding two potential steals in free agency to go with what should be a more impactful second season in the NFL for Malaki Starks.

“I'm so glad we have these guys,” Hamilton said. “But if they just said, 'Hey, let's rock this year, and you're just going to be playing safety,' I'd be like, 'All right, sweet.' They signed a couple guys — Jaylinn (Hawkins), K'Von (Wallace), got a few rookies, younger guys who are going to contribute as well — and whatever role my role looks like for this year, I'm all for it.”

Too Early For Projections

Precisely what that role entails, Hamilton doesn’t want to project just yet. These were still early days of the install. Once the Ravens “get into the nitty-gritty” of the season, that will become apparent but I guarantee he is mugging the line of scrimmage much of the time as a Will linebacker, trying to get him around the football in those quadrants as much as possible.

Minter, of course, can’t stop gushing about him.

“He's a one-of-one player in this league,” Minter said, who had another such gem in Derwin James in LA, “with the things that he's able to do and the things he's able to be elite at. Such a joy to work with — the way he sees the game. He's extremely smart. He's extremely cerebral. He wants to understand why we're doing things … I really look forward to seeing him have another year where he kind of set his own standard as a first-team All-Pro the last couple of years."

For as much as he will be invariably asked to do, Hamilton is trying to embrace the nuance and depth of every position and each part of his skillset. Big nickel corner, outside linebacker, aligning as an extra defensive end, strong safety, free safety all carry distinctions in responsibilities and Hamilton, making $20M a year, is taking none of it for granted.

“I don't want to be Jack of all trades, master of none,” he said, “and I feel like I haven't mastered anything right now. So, I think it's not a matter of doing a ton of different stuff — it's just getting better at everything that I have been doing. I feel like I've got a long way to go to be where I feel like I can be as a player.”

Hamilton has the potential to factor into Defensive Player of The Year discussions should things really blossom. He was at his best under Macdonald and Minter is as close as anyone could get to him in style, approach and schematics. The Ravens will toggle between zone looks, but play far less man coverage (another boon for Hamilton) and create uncertainty for offenses.

It won’t take much to eclipse the past two years, and everyone in that practice facility knows it. They should be guarded with their approach, and what they predict, but plenty of others are comfortable enough doing it for them.

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