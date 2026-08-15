LB Teddy Buchanan Latest Player Activated Off PUP For Ravens Defense

The Ravens continued to get good news on the injury front this training camp, activating second-year linebacker Teddye Buchanan from the Physically Unable to Participate list, the team announced Friday evening.

It sets the stage for what could be a true breakout season for a player who was one of their few pleasant surprises on a terrible defense last season. Buchanan had been ahead of the timeline for his return from season-ending ACL surgery late last season, his recovery earned high praise from head coach Jesse Minter and general manager Eric DeCosta, and he should be a very useful player for Minter this season as he implements his defense.

Buchanan displayed athletic traits and was Baltimore’s best linebacker in coverage by far – surpassing $20M middle linebacker Roquan Smith in that regard. Smith has slowed in recent years and it’s not out of the question Minter concocts some dime looks with one linebacker on the field and that could be Buchanan (a personnel wrinkle we discussed at length with Doug Farrar on “The Daily Flock”).

Buchanan’s absence this far from camp has created opportunities for Trenton Simpson, who needs a rebound season himself after a slow start to his career since being a third-round pick. Buchanan, 23, was drafted 129th last season and passed Simpson on the depth chart, earning more responsibility as the season played out.

Roster Taking Shape

The Ravens got back key defensemen linemen Nnamdi Madubuile, Travis Jones and John Jenkins from the PUP list earlier this summer. Buchanan is the team’s top option at weakside linebacker by far at this point, and it’s not out of the question he takes over for Smith next year if the veteran does not earn a new deal here. Smith's play has been in decline for two years.

Buchanan appeared in 14 games as a rookie and logged 625 snaps on defense before his injury. To make room for him on the active roster, the Ravens moved tackle Kendall Lamm to the Reserve/Retired List. The Ravens will obviously be very careful with how much they ask of Buchanan in the coming weeks heading into the start of the regular season.

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