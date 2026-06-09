Roquan Smith Acknowledged Poor 2025 Season and Vows Improvement For Ravens Defense

No matter the end-of-season accolades that came his way following a disappointing 2025 for the entire Ravens defense, Roquan Smith knew his campaign was not good enough.

Smith ended up selected to a fourth-straight Pro Bowl, but he and the defense suffered against the run and against the pass and on third down, and especially, in the fourth quarter. And in his first remarks of 2026, Smith shared some of his regret about last season – a lost season in many respects – and his excitement about a potential return to greatness under new head coach and defensive mastermind Jesse Minter.

The inside linebacker, who was picked on in coverage throughout the season and failed to make nearly as many momentum-changing plays in the run game, didn’t get too specific in all that went into, frankly, the last two season not being close to the standard he initially set after being acquired by Chicago midseason in 2022, which got him quickly rewarded with the richest contract in NFL history for a player at his position.

“Personally, my season, It wasn’t the season I wanted to have, regardless of the circumstances,” Smith said after Tuesday’s mandatory mini-camp practice, “because you can’t control your circumstances … You can control your response, so no excuses at all - it wasn’t a season to my standard, nor was it to from a defensive perspective as well. You have to first stary with yourself before anyone else.”

Smith became the face and voice of this defense after playing at an All Pro arrival in Mike Macdonald’s version of it, but he wasn’t round the microphones nearly as much as his play declined and I’d posit hybrid safety Kyle Hamilton has taken on that outward role at this point. But Smith clearly understands that as the middle linebacker, wearing the green dot to communicate with coaches and serving as the quarterback of the defense, their failings will fall upon him. And this defense suffered in most every way imaginable in two years with former Raven linebacker Zach Orr running it.

Smuth has reflected on what’s transpired since that initial 18-month magic carpet ride following his trade to Baltimore. He alluded to that introspection – something we weren’t hearing a ton about in real-time as the defense unraveled - noting “every man has to be truthful to themselves and look themselves in the mirror,”

So much has devolved from a 2023 unit that became the only in NFL history to lead the league in sacks, takeaways and points allowed and stymied the mighty Chiefs in a bitter AFC Championship Game defeat.

Where Things Went Wrong

Smith appeared to be carrying more weight at times, and Chiefs coach Andy Reid, when the teams met to open the 2024 season, went after Smith and the shallow middle of the field in the passing game and really no savvy opponent has stopped since. The Ravens nickel and dime defenses fell apart under Orr, leading to a record number of blown fourth-quarter leads.

Smith, making $20M this season with no future guarantees binding him here beyond 2026, allowed a passer rating of 79 when targeted with the Bears, but it’s 99 with the Ravens. Last year he posted the lowest pressure rate of his career, failed to register a sack for the first time and notched his lowest percentage of snaps with a tackle of career, and fewest solo tackles since 2019.

He’s gone from topping double digits in tackles regularly to half that the last two seasons, and the types of thumping hits that change the course of a ballgame have become less frequent.

He seemed to be not just a step slow, but not nearly as free and instinctive as years past, even lost sometimes. Now, that could be said of the entire defense – and everything from play calling to communication to execution was a mess under the prior defensive staff. And not having any legit pass rushers and losing stud defensive tackle Nnamdi Madunuike for most of the season played no small role as well.

Smith seemed to alluding to some of that confusion and unrest when asked what he could take from last year into 2026.

“You definitely understand what happened and what wasn’t to the standard,” Smith said. “but you can’t bring all of last year’s woes – Oh, how things were run here last year, oh, how things were in building, how questions were asked, how the defense was run - you can’t take that, because life is not for the past in my opinion.”

Moving Forward

Smith lit up when asked about the gains the Ravens made at the line of scrimmage – in front of him – signing Calas Campbell and Trey Hendrickson and drafting Zion Young in the second round and hopefully getting Madubuike back for at least some of the season.

“We got some dogs up front, and having dogs up front definitely allows you to get everyone around to play better,” Smith said.

Minter’s scheme and play calling abilities, unlike Orr’s, is proven at the college and NFL level, with him quickly turning a Changers defense that had fallen from a perch not unlike Baltimore’s right back to form.

“I think his track record speaks for itself,” Smith said of Minter. “It’s been proven no matter where he’s been … He’s very clear and precise on what he wants. I’m excited to go out and show exactly what myself as well as the defense are capable of doing.”

This coaching staff will be heavily invested in getting Smith back close to top form. It may prove challenging, with Smith routinely playing roughly 1000 snaps a season, and up over 7300 reps in his career and 1100-plus tackles in as well. Inside linebackers, like running backs, tend to go and slow rapidly once they hit certain thresholds, and how Minter manages that will be telling.

Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, quite familiar with Smith from an earlier stint in Baltimore, did not equivocate in his expectations when addressing the media last week: “I look forward to him shutting up some doubter.”

Minter didn’t shy away from setting the bar high, either, after Tuesday’s practice.

“He’s a guy that’s been one of the major leaders of our offseason program,” Minter said. “He’s worked his butt off practicing, worked his butt off taking ownership of the defense in a way you hope a Mike linebacker would … Could not be more pleased with what Roquan has done, and I expect him to be one the best linebackers in the National Football League this year.”

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