Mark Andrews Shares Excitement For Baltimore Ravens Next Era Under New Leadership

This offseason has been one of major change across the board for the Baltimore Ravens, with the most notable change on the coaching staff, which underwent a near-total remodel, with only a few select holdovers from the John Harbaugh era following his firing after 18 seasons at the helm.

Franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson aptly described the new feeling surrounding the team, both from within the organization and among the fan base, when he described the onset of this next chapter with the first-year head coach Jesse Minter as a "breath of fresh air" during Organized Team Activities. During a recent interview with Ravens On SI, one of his closest friends and most trusted targets, shared similar sentiments.

“It's extremely exciting,” tight end Mark Andrews said. “Obviously, a bunch of new faces in the building. We got to get out there in OTAs and really dive into this team and these people and these coaches and just learn everything that we can. I'm super excited about this group of guys and our coaches and what we bring, and it's going to be a great year.”



The three-time Pro Bowler described Minter as being “calm and cool”, but still having a “really infectious” swagger and confidence about himself as well. Those traits, combined with his prowess as a defensive mastermind, have the excitement level about what they can accomplish with him through the roof.

“I think that's something that's going to rub off on everybody within the building, and I'm just really excited about him,” Andrews said. “His scheme and schematics that he brings to defense is top notch and I just think, as a person, too, and as a leader, it's going to be really fun to play under him.”

While this marks Minter's first time as a head coach, it's not his first time in Baltimore, as he got his start in the NFL as a defensive assistant on Harbaugh's staff from 2017-20, which overlapped with Andrews' first three years in the league, but the two didn't interact much.

“He was on the other side of the ball, but (we) probably interacted a little bit, but not a ton,” Andrews said. “It's awesome to see him back here again. It’s where he’s meant to be.”

When putting together his staff, Minter assembled a collection of young up-and-comers like himself as well as some well-seasoned veterans with decades of experience.

This intriguing and innovative blend of youth and wisdom provides the team with a rare balance of coaches whom players can relate to and those whom they revere and can absorb knowledge from, with great communication skills being the common denominator trait among both groups.

“It's a good balance of guys, and I think that the youth is awesome, the energy, and I think they pride themselves on being incredible communicators, which is huge,” Andrews said. “Anytime you run a business, you run an organization; communication is key, being open, being fluid, and for us as players, we know exactly what's expected of us, and that's a credit to all the coaches on staff."

Ever since he was hired, Minter has consistently preached the importance of communication and how integral it is to a team's success, whether they've had a core that's been together for a while or are revamping several aspects of the roster and the coaching staff, like the Ravens are doing this year.

“It's that open door policy, where open communication, and he lives by that, he means that he wants to be able to talk to his guys, and for us to be able to go up to his office and say what we need to say,” Andrews said.

“He just listens to us, hears it, he may not act on it, but he's going to listen to that, and I just think that he's got an awesome head on his shoulders.

“He's meant for this, he's meant for this job, meant for the Ravens, and he's gonna have an awesome tenure with the Ravens (for) a long, long time.”

Hitting it off with new offensive coaches

May 10, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle answers questions after rookie minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of Minters multitude of assistant hires, the one that continues to be talked about the most and garners the headlines is that of new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle. Having just turned 30 back in March, he is younger than Andrews, who is set to turn 31 in September, and while this will mark his second straight year serving in the same role, it will be his first time actually calling plays.

Even though the Ravens' new-look offense has yet to take on another opponent or even put on pads, Doyle is already being hailed as a budding mastermind in his own right, with players and his fellow coaches on staff using words like "genius" and "human computer" to describe him.

“He's a dynamic person, he's smart,” Andrews said. “I'm really excited to see him dial up these plays. He loves what he does. He's a great communicator and a great teacher, which is something that I think is going to be super helpful for us. He's going to be really instrumental to this offense and how we play this game, and I can't wait for the season to start, and for us to start dialing it up.”



The new assistant with whom Andrews will be interacting the most on a daily basis will be new tight ends coach Zack Grossi, who is replacing George Godsey

after they spent the last four years together.

“He's been amazing,” Andrews said. “He's another guy that's, I think, this maybe is his first position group, but you could never tell because he's so smart, he understands the game of football so well, and it's just been a pleasure to be able to learn from him.

"There's already been things that I've been able to take and add to my game, and just his mindset, his energy, everything, all of it is this is what he's meant to do, and he's so good at it, and been a pleasure to work with. I’m excited for this season with him.”



Overall, all the new faces, ideas and vibes have been a welcome change for the Ravens players and fans alike, earning a strong vote of confidence from the franchise's all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and total touchdowns.

“I think they have a great mix of guys, and they've done a good job of bringing guys in, and I’m excited for coach Minter’s staff, Declan, and coach Grossi," Andrews said. "These are all leaders and guys that just love football and are students of the game.”