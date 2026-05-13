When a team with a pressing need at a certain position ends up missing out of a sweeping run in the draft on the top prospects at that spot, it’s going to create issues.

And invariably, whenever the team gets around to selecting someone at that position – in this game the Ravens and tight end – that player is going to have some warts. There will be athletic traits and limitations that led to the player not being a part of the earlier cluster of selections. His development is probably going to require more work.

In the case of SMU tight end Matthew Hibner, whom the Ravens grabbed in the fourth round, the most pressing issue for him, given the current construction of a tight end room that appears lacking to many rival executives, if how much he will be able to get on the field. Period.

Starter Mark Andrews is essentially on a one-year deal, cloaked as something more. The time coud be now, but will it?

What’s Holding Hibner Back?

Hibner could end up being a strong value pick for the Ravens over time and he has upside and one GM we downloaded right after the draft believes he has the speed and hands to eventually make an impact … But that was more projection for the future not for Week 1 in September. And with Mark Andrrews near the end and Isaiah Likely gone in free agency and Charlie Kolar, too, Hibner is a little too close to needing to play for comf, ort.

“Kolar isn’t as explosive as this kid in terms of straight-ahead speed,” said one longtime NFL personnel exec. “But he’s a helluva lot better NFL tight end right now. He’s better and stronger all around and can do a lot more for you. They got worse.”

Hibner might never be able to offer anything as a blocker and showing up on early downs in a team that traditionally is uber-physical in the ground game might be a big ask. I continue to believe, and the people around the league I’ve talked to continue to believe – that the second tight end Baltimore too – Josh Cuevas – can offer more in the early part of the season as an H or a Y tight end than Hibner can.

And that might remain the case for quite some time.

Finding a niche and certain routes and certain concepts where Hibner’s speed in the slot can be a factor is about all you can ask rookie offensive coordinator Declan Doyle to unlock as Hibner learns and grows in the NFL. But if this team is as lacking for pass catchers as it appears, will that be enough?

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