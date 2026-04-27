One NFL General Manager Loved Three Ravens Draft Picks The Most. Which Ones Might Surprise You

There are certainly reasons to question the Ravens overall draft, and how well it will address a potential Super Bowl run in 2026, but they have a reputation as one of the better front offices in the NFL for a reason.

Recent drafts have been spotty, and the Ravens leaned into certain tendencies again on day two that have failed to produce results for years now, but also leaned into certain body types in certain parts of the draft that have served them very well over the years (mid-round tight end and late-round defensive tackle, at the risk of giving too much away).

When you factor in the Ravens’ needs, the strengths of this draft class, the waves in which players came off the board and the overall value of the selection, these players stood out. I spent an hour on the phone downloading this top decision-maker on what this draft, and these three selections stood out to him as opportunities for excellent bang for their buck with where these players were taken.

And, yeah, they are in order:

1) DT Rayshaun Benny, 250th overall

Can you get excited about a seventh-round pick? Hell yeah you can, of course. This organization has excelled at finding day-three gems and un-drafted gems. Benny might be the next. One longtime evaluator was pumped about the pick for the Ravens – “not sure how much pass rush they get out of him, but that’s a steal where they got him.”

The GM went a little further: “I can’t believe they got him there. Look, if he went end of the third round, that wouldn’t have surprised me. He’s a great fit for them. He’s their kind of player. He’s a rotational early-down guy right now. They got great value here. Might be my favorite pick of theirs, really, when you factor everything in. They’re get great production for where they took him.”

Expect him to immediately cut into Broderick Washington’s role.

2) WR Elijah Sarratt, 115th overall

I’ll just get out of the way and let the GM go: “Love this pick. He got dinged because of a slight medical thing. Like, not a big concern and not anything you guys have to worry about. Nothing serious. That’s the only thing I can come up with, why he fell to them like this.

“Even with their other needs, and even after taking the other receiver (third-rounder Ja’Kobi Lane), I bet they lit up when Sarratt is sitting there. I think this kid could be as good as pretty much any receiver in this class. I really do. I like Ja’Kobi, too, but I think Sarratt makes a bigger impact. I’m a big fan of this kid. Lamar (Jackson) is going to love him. He wins in traffic.”

3) TE Matthew Hibner, 133rd overall

The GM said: “Really solid value pick. They misses that first run on tight ends, but I think this could work out for them. I like him a lot more than the other one they took (TE Josh Cuevas in the fifth round) in the passing game. I think he’s got the speed to clear the second level. He should be able to make contested catches. He’s more fast than explosive. Six years in college is a long time. But he could be an interesting piece for them.