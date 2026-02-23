3-Round Ravens Mock Draft: Securing Top Playmaker for Lamar Jackson

This is a crucial 2026 offseason for the Baltimore Ravens, as they have a brand-new head coach in Jesse Minter, and general manager Eric DeCosta must build the right roster around him.

There are some big decisions they need to make regarding Lamar Jackson and Zay Flowers' contract extensions, and trying to re-sign center Tyler Linderbaum. Those moves could end up having a massive impact on what they do in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Baltimore's first three picks in the draft will set the tone for the future with Minter and the Ravens. Here's a look at their three-round mock draft and how they could attack the first two days.

Round 1, Pick 14: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Many Ravens mock drafts have connected them with Lemon and with good reason. As one of the top rookies in the draft, Lemon caught 79 passes for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns in his junior year at USC. He won the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation's best wide receiver and was an unanimous All-American in 2025.

DeAndre Hopkins is a free agent, and Rashod Bateman had a massively disappointing 2025 campaign. It also doesn't help the Ravens that tight end Isaiah Likely is a free agent, so they're becoming very limited in pass targets for Jackson.

While Lemon is under six feet tall, he is a dominant receiver with reliable hands and can make big plays for the offense. The Ravens need more weapons around Jackson, and adding Lemon gives Baltimore a great wide receiver room for the next five years.

Round 2, Pick 45: Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The stats won't wow anyone, but Miller is a great defensive tackle who can be very disruptive. He finished his 2025 season as a Bulldog with 23 tackles, four tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks in 14 games.

Baltimore has three defensive tackles on IR right now, with their top guy, Nnamdi Madubuike, having an uncertain future in the NFL. Travis Jones led the Ravens in sacks last year with five, and they have other key veterans like fellow Georgia Bulldog John Jenkins.

Miller would provide an insurance policy if Madubuike's injury is worse than the Ravens thought, and he can be a good rotational tackle in Year 1 before lining up with Jones as a starter in the future. The defensive tackle position would be in good shape for the Ravens for the next few years.

Round 3, Pick 80: Beau Stephens, OG, Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes Offensive Lineman Beau Stephens | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Based on what DeCosta said about Emery Jones Jr. stepping in as a starter at guard in 2026 to replace Daniel Faalele, it appears as though the Ravens might be all set there. Still, Andrew Vorhees struggled at left guard and is in the final year of his rookie contract, so Baltimore needs to start developing someone behind him.

That's where Stephens comes in, as while he might be a bit of a reach in the third round, he still was the catalyst for the Hawkeyes' offensive line a season ago. He was a first-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten selection as he helped Iowa allow only 18 sacks and finish fourth in the Big Ten in rushing with 176.9 yards per game.

Stephens projects to be a future NFL starter who will need a year or two to develop on the bench. Baltimore would be the perfect situation for him as the Ravens figure out whether Jones will be a long-term starter at right guard and inevitably move on from Vorhees.

