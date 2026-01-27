DeAndre Hopkins Doesn't Fit Ravens Future Plans

DeAndre​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Hopkins has been quite open about his unclear future with the Baltimore Ravens.

During a candid conversation on the 'Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams,' the 33-year-old wide receiver revealed how the business side of the sports world is a harsh reality for veterans who get a new coach.

Hopkins signed a one-year, $5 million contract with Baltimore last March, and that contract expires when the new league year begins in 2026. With Jesse Minter as the new head coach after John Harbaugh's firing and an offensive coordinator yet to be hired, Hopkins is pretty much a pawn of external factors - and naturally, he knows ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌it.

"I would love to come back, but not every offensive coordinator is in love or want a veteran receiver on their team," Hopkins told Adams, acknowledging that new coordinators often have different philosophies about veteran receivers.

Should the Ravens Bring Hopkins Back?

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Ravens should not bring Hopkins back and the explanation for why is quite simple. Baltimore cannot be sentimental when the salary cap realities and roster construction require making very tough decisions.

Hopkins' professionalism can hardly be questioned, but the numbers show a rather grim picture. In 2025, he was able to catch only 22 receptions for 330 yards out of 39 targets.

Those are the numbers of a depth piece, not the kind of numbers to justify $5-7 million investment for a team that has serious championship ambitions.

Dec 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Deandre Hopkins (10) runs after a catch made during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The Ravens will only have $13.8 million in projected cap space going into the 2026 offseason; every dollar is critical since Baltimore is in desperate need of offensive line help and secondary depth. It makes no sense at all to spend almost half of that very limited space on a receiver who got less than 40 targets.

Moreover, the changes in the coaching staff headed by Jesse Minter are indicative of a philosophical turnaround. A new offensive coordinator, whether it is Joe Brady or Kliff Kingsbury, will bring in a new system that will focus on turning Zay Flowers into a genuine WR1, rather than merely managing the veteran's snap counts.

Flowers had 86 catches for 1,211 yards in 2025 and thus made it clear that he is Lamar Jackson's favorite ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌target.

Hopkins​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is candidly referring to the business side, which essentially goes two ways. Organizations decide based on present value and not on past achievements. Hopkins certainly deserves credit for staying professional despite going unused only a little, but nostalgia doesn't win football ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌games.

