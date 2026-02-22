NFL Draft Positions the Ravens Will Focus on at Combine

Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta and head coach Jesse Minter might not have a bigger offseason than the 2026 one as they navigate a new era for the franchise.

Minter has finally built out his new coaching staff and Baltimore with the hard work there done. Their next step as a franchise is to get the roster in order, with changes expected as they try to build around quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The NFL Combine has arrived for the Ravens, and they have many positions they will be focused on for the 2026 NFL Draft. Here are four positions DeCosta and Minter will have their binoculars focused on during the workouts.

Edge Rusher

It has been said many, many times, but 30 sacks in 17 regular season games make the edge rusher position imperative for the Ravens to address. They are losing Dre'Mont Jones and Kyle Van Noy in free agency, so while they could go with someone like Trey Hendrickson or trade for Maxx Crosby, the Ravens need to look at their options in the NFL Draft.

There will be plenty of options at the position for the Ravens at the Combine to monitor. Some guys to watch for are Texas Tech's David Bailey and Romello Height, Auburn's Keldric Faulk, Texas A&M's Cashius Howell, and Missouri's Zion Young, all of whom are good fits for Baltimore.

Wide Receiver

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

DeAndre Hopkins is a free agent, and Rashod Bateman is coming off one of the worst seasons of his young career, leaving two-time Pro Bowler Zay Flowers as the only reliable receiver on the team. Bateman has been the subject of trade rumors, and Hopkins most likely won't be back as the Ravens must do something to help out star quarterback Lamar Jackson in the passing game.

Two popular names for the Ravens to watch out for at the combine are USC's Makai Lemon and Washington's Denzel Boston. TCU wide receiver Eric McAlister has been attached as a name in Day 2 of the draft.

Offensive Guard

The Ravens have starting right guard Daniel Faalele in free agency, and left guard Andrew Vorhees struggled last season. It has been a position all of 2025 that did not play to the standard Baltimore needed them to, so if 2025 third-round pick Emery Jones Jr. isn't in the starting lineup, a rookie from the combine could very much fill that role.

Penn State's Olaivavega Ioane has been a name frequently mentioned in the first round for the Ravens. With so many concerns with the offensive line, Baltimore will have their eyes set on the guards.

Cornerback

With lingering questions about Marlon Humphrey's future with the Ravens and Chidobe Awuzie being a free agent, the team needs to figure out what to do at cornerback. This is a secondary that ranked 30th in the NFL last season in pass defense, allowing 247.9 yards per game.

Despite the injury concerns, Tennessee's Jermod McCoy is a name to watch out for at cornerback. Another name that could work for the Ravens is Clemson's Avieon Terrell.

