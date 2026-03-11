Ravens Backing Out of Maxx Crosby Trade Could Be Blessing in Disguise

In the span of four days, the Baltimore Ravens went from being the toast of the town in NFL and fan circles for pulling their first-ever blockbuster trade involving an elite player in exchange for one or more first-round picks to getting dragged by both for backing out.

The failed physical that prevented them from going through with the agreed-upon trade to acquire five-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Maxx Crosby from the Las Vegas Raiders, in exchange for their 2026 and 2027 first-round picks, caused immediate negative backlash. But doing so could prove to be mutually beneficial for all parties involved in the long run, as the Ravens get to keep their top picks and the 28-year-old can potentially be a lifelong Raider like he always wanted.

After news of the initial trade broke late last week, the Ravens' Super Bowl odds shot up because he was viewed as the missing piece that could finally get them over the hump. Now that it will no longer be the case, many believe they are left scrambling with a multitude of holes to fill on their roster after having over half a dozen of their pending free agents agree to terms with new teams, including numerous market-setting deals.

Crosby's representatives have spoken out about their client being ahead of schedule in his recovery, and anonymous general managers have called the Ravens out for having cold feet in correspondence with insiders.

However, in the aftermath of the bombshell that called off the blockbuster deal, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that renowned knee specialist Dr. Daniel Cooper was "one of the doctors who reviewed the images and the Ravens then felt compelled to back out of this trade." If proven factual, this would absolutely justify Baltimore's decision to renege on the trade.

Giving up two premier picks that include the No. 14 overall pick this year and a first-rounder in what is already being lauded as a generational class next year would be organizational malpractice. It'd be consenting to sacrificing the long-term sustainability for the sake of trying to go all in during the first year or two of a new coaching regime under Jesse Minter, who they hope can be their next longtime head coach like John Harbaugh was for nearly two decades.

All hope is far from lost

Oct 6, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) runs onto the field before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

While losing out on a prolific and well-rounded edge presence of Crosby's caliber is a tough pill to swallow, and several of the top veteran free agent pass rushers have already agreed to lucrative terms, including the Ravens' own Dre'Mont Jones with the New England Patriots, the open market was far from being picked clean at the premium position.

The Ravens wasted no time in pivoting to signing the top remaining edge defender, former Cincinnati Bengals All Pro Trey Hendrickson, who is coming off an injury-shortened season but is only a year removed from recording 17.5 sacks in back-to-back seasons. They were able to agree to terms with the four-time Pro Bowl before the new league officially even began, keeping the four-time Pro Bowler in the AFC North where he'll get at least two chances for the next four years to stick it to his former team that refused to fulfill their promise to pay him his worth in each of the previous two offseasons.

There's also the fact that this year's incoming edge rusher class is believed to be one of the deepest and most talented in recent memory, so they could still address it with one or two rookies in next month's draft even after locking up 31-year-old veteran.

With both of their first-round picks back, they'll have two chances to land potentially elite instant contributors on cost-controlled contracts. Their 2026 selection is especially valuable, as it is in the top 15, which is a range they are not accustomed to picking in due to their sustained success.

They could still trade one or both picks in exchange for another proven veteran player at a later date or to trade up in this year's draft if a coveted prospect at a premium position like edge falls within a reasonable range to move up. Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. comes to mind, but he might not cost them anything additional if he falls directly into their laps, similar to how Kyle Hamilton did at the same spot in 2022 or franchise sack leader Terrell Suggs did over two decades ago in 2023.

Even though the Ravens are taking it on the chin in the court of public opinion, especially among their passionate fan base, they might have dodged a potentially ticking time bomb by taking on Crosby's contract and injury risk. General manager Eric DeCosta lives by he mantra 'right player, right price' when it comes to executing trades and handing out contracts, and while Crosby is definitely the kind of player that can potentially catapult them to the Super Bowl, so is Hendrickson. The hefty agreed to price and risk associated with it bringing in the former compelled them to bow out for what could wind up being justifiable concerns and they now they could end up looking smarter for it in the long run since they still landed an elite pass rusher on an even more reasonable contact without costing them any draft picks.

