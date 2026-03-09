Ravens Reunite With Veteran OL

After the interior of their offensive massively regressed last season with both guard spots being liabilities throughout the year, the Baltimore Ravens are wasting anytime rectifying that problem and turn it back into a strength by bringing back a familiar face who previously had success for the Charm City franchise.

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, they are reuniting with veteran guard John Simpson on a three-year deal worth $30 million to be presumably their starting left guard once again after spending the past two seasons with the New York Jets.

The #Ravens have agreed to terms with G John Simpson on a three-year, $30 million deal. Back to Baltimore for Simpson, who spent the last two seasons with the #Jets, in a deal done by @KyleStrongin at @RangeSportsRMP. pic.twitter.com/e3PSjyXerP — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 9, 2026

The six-year veteran first joined the team after being claimed off waiver near the end of the 2022 season after being waived by the Las Vegas Raiders, who initially drafted him in the fourth round in 2020 out of Clemson. He was signed to a futures contract after the season and went from being on the roster bubble entering the 2023 training camp to a dark horse candidate in the competition for the starting left guard spot.

Simpson not only emerged as a victor by the start of the regular season but he finally broke out and was key piece of one of the best offenses in the league that saw franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson win his second career MVP. He is known for playing a physical brand of football that includes being a tone-setter, nasty finisher and bully in the run game.

This move addresses one of the Ravens biggest needs ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft so that they don't feel compelled to use one of their two remaining top 100 picks following the Maxx Crosby trade on trying to find a plug-and-play rookie but still might anyway to bring in and compete with 2025 third-rounder Emery Jones

Ravens should’ve never let Simpson leave

Following the 2023 season where the team finished as the No. 1 seed and made the AFC championship for the first time in over a decade, general manager Eric DeCosta took a calculated risk by letting three of the five starters from the offensive line walk in free agency.

While it was somewhat understandable to let seasoned veterans like right guard Kevin Zeitler and right tackle Morgan Moses leave given their age and durability to concerns, Simpson was an iron man for them that season as the only member of their top blocking unit to start every game. That positive health trend continued in New York as he played all 34 possible games for the Jets over the past two seasons.

This new deal is a pay bump of $4 million on his average annual salary from the two-year deal worth $12 million he signed during his first time hitting free agency. The 29-year-old has already taken to social media to express his excitement about the reunion, posting the words “UNFINISHED BUSINESS” on his X account.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS!!! 😤 — John Simpson (@_JohnSimpson) March 9, 2026

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!