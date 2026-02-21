Ravens Bold Prediction Will Have Everyone Talking

The buzz is real with the Baltimore Ravens after what they've done with hiring Jesse Minter as head coach and the coaching staff he's assembled.

Minter has hired Declan Doyle as offensive coordinator, Anthony Weaver as defensive coordinator, and promoted Anthony Levine to be special teams coordinator, with those moves getting league-wide praise. That has led many to believe there is something special about the team, leading Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr to make a bold prediction that there will be even more excitement about the Ravens coming out of the combine.

"The Ravens will be the team leaving the combine that everyone hears excited whispers about. While this doesn’t always translate—I remember someone in the scouting industry telling me that Chris Ballard was going to change the NFL, which, no offense to Ballard, hasn’t happened yet—there is always one new coaching staff that rips through Indianapolis with a bold new strategy and exciting new ideas. My guess is that Baltimore will wind up being the it girl of the offseason."

Ravens could be the star team coming out of the NFL Combine

Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter | Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images

Baltimore already has the foundation in place, with star players on both sides of the ball, to give them a jump-start on the rebooted Ravens. Quarterback Lamar Jackson and safety Kyle Hamilton are the players the Ravens will be building around on offense and defense to get them rocking and rolling.

The coaching staff gives plenty to be excited about for the Ravens, as Doyle is coming off a year where he helped the Chicago Bears go to the playoffs with plenty of young weapons to develop in his first year as an offensive coordinator. Weaver's defensive unit with the Miami Dolphins might have had some bumps and bruises in 2025, but it ranked among the top defenses in the NFL in 2024.

There's youthful excitement among the coaching staff, mixed with some top veteran guys like Marcus Brady and Joe Lombardi, who can help guide them in the right direction. Ultimately, it's going to be guys like Minter, Doyle, and Weaver who will bring in the innovation this Ravens team has been missing for quite some time under former head coach John Harbaugh.

Playoffs are the minimum expectations for this Ravens team, no matter what happens with free agency and the offseason. Minter and this coaching staff have changed everyone's mindset to the point that the Super Bowl should be in their future, and it's closer than some might think.

