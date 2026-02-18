Jesse Minter Built Ravens Staff Off Chemistry

This offseason was always going to be a challenge from the moment Jesse Minter took the Baltimore Ravens head coach job.

Minter was responsible for reviewing the coaching staff and deciding who to keep and who to move on from. It was made clear early that the first-time head coach decided to make several swift changes, leading him to conduct over 20 interviews with candidates for the job.

Ultimately, Minter hired new coordinators, bringing in Declan Doyle as offensive coordinator, Anthony Weaver as defensive coordinator, and Anthony Levine as special teams coordinator. There was a process to the madness for Minter in making sure he got the right guys in place.

Jesse Minter shares strategy for building coaching staff

The Ravens had an introductory press conference for the new coordinators for the media to speak to. Minter was asked about his strategy for building out the coaching staff, and he went into detail about what he did.

Baltimore Ravens' Sashi Brown, Jesse Minter, and Eric DeCosta | Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images

"You definitely look at specifically, I think, each side of the ball as a puzzle to making sure that, you know, Declan has his experiences and where he's been, you want him to be surrounded by people that can help him do the job at the highest level?" he said.

"So, there's a few that maybe he's worked with prior. There's also a few that maybe I that I have history with, and then there's different levels of experience, and there's different levels of guys that have been play callers, passing game coordinators, all those different types of things that can really help support a younger, newer play caller that I felt like maybe I had as I was coming up as that type of position, and then on defense, you know, really looking for teachers, connectors, fundamentalists, and how they how they will teach the guys how to play defense and what we expect how to play defense like the Ravens need to play defense."

Minter's picks for the coordinators were a mix of inexperience, first-time play-callers and veteran coaches. Doyle has never called plays, while Weaver did it the last two years with the Miami Dolphins as their defensive coordinator. Levine has been a special teams assistant over the last few years under former head coach John Harbaugh, but this will be the first time as a coordinator.

However, the years of experience each coach has don't matter to Minter, as he knows exactly what he's looking for.

"It really was irrelevant of pro experience, college experience, years of experience, it was being able to go through an interview process, connect with these guys, see what they would be like in front of the room, see what they would be like, connecting with players, their technique backgrounds. So it all, it all fits together as a puzzle, like you mentioned. And then in special teams, same thing, we have a very experienced Randy and Ben helping our special teams with Anthony. So I think fitting all that together, you're trying to put that room in the best position to be successful by blending all the different experiences."

With the coaching staff now completed for the Ravens, Minter and company have the tough task of putting together a roster that can get this team to the Super Bowl as soon as possible.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!