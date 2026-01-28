Ravens Cannot Ignore Latest Lamar Jackson Exit Rumors

There​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is an strong speculation circulating the NFL media that Baltimore Ravens super star quarterback Lamar Jackson could leave for a new team. Now, however, the noise is getting harder to ignore.

Nick​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Wright said on First Things First that Jackson's situation in Baltimore isn't "100% guaranteed" the way Josh Allen's future with the Buffalo Bills or Patrick Mahomes' situation with the Kansas City Chiefs are. Chris Broussard then didn't hold back his skepticism on Jackson's future during the discussion, giving the Dolphins as an example of a move he could make that would call his desire to compete into question.

"If [Jackson] were to leave the Ravens for Miami, in the state that Miami's in right now with the Dolphins, or ask for a trade to Miami, you ain't about winning. You ain't about winning. You are on the cusp of being able to win a Super Bowl and if you don't it's on you, it's on Derrick Henry, it's on that defense, it's on that new coach," he said.

"But if you were to leave a team that's close to go to Miami, where they aren't nowhere near close, you want to rack up stats, or you want to enjoy your life in Miami and make a lot of money," Broussard said.

“If Lamar Jackson were to leave the Ravens for Miami…you ain’t about winning.”@Chris_Broussard can’t imagine why Lamar would leave Baltimore for the Dolphins: pic.twitter.com/GoYvfnSaw1 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) January 27, 2026

Former NFL​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ receiver Greg Jennings fired back from a loyalty perspective, citing Jackson's public statements on several occasions about wanting to bring a Super Bowl trophy to Baltimore. Jennings said that most of the time players seem more loyal to their teams than the teams to the players, and he is sure that Jackson wants to keep that ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌word.​​

While that reasoning may sound hyperbolic, it certainly would be out of character for Jackson to chose a massive contract in sunny weather over a team where he can compete for a ring. Jackson isn't getting any younger and has repeatedly affirmed his desire to win, even sitting in on offensive coordinator interviews. If he does depart the Ravens, it would be for another team who is capable of winning more immediately.

What the Ravens Must Do Now

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) wears a cheese grater hat after the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Ravens can't let this situation become a bigger story. Bisciotti's timeline to hire a new OC by March sounds on paper, but if the search goes on until late February without a resolution, the speculation will definitely increase.

The Ravens must get tough in negotiating a deal that drastically reduces an outrageous $74.5 million cap figure while still providing Jackson with the deserved long-term security and opportunities to win.

Who the OC hire is is going to be just as vital. It doesn't matter if it's Kliff Kingsbury, Davis Webb or someone else: that coordinator has to be a person Jackson trusts and who can bring out the best in him after a not-so-great season. If Baltimore gets both the contract and the OC hire right by early March, any trade talk (to Miami or otherwise) will be over ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌instantly.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!