Ravens' Lamar Jackson Fires Back at Former QB After Excuses Comment

Ever since the Baltimore Ravens made their massive trade for former Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby, there has been a lot of commentary about the team entering the 2026 season and its expectations.

Baltimore stunningly gave up two first-round picks to land Crosby in a trade with the Raiders. It's the first time in franchise history that the team actually gave up a first-round pick for a player. Crosby brings 69.5 sacks and five Pro Bowls in seven years to Baltimore, where he can help a defense that struggled to rush the passer in 2025.

With that trade comes the pressure the Ravens are facing to reach the Super Bowl for the first time in over a decade. That pressure talk, though, is not going to be tolerated by everyone within the Ravens organization.

Lamar Jackson responds to commentary after Maxx Crosby trade

On ESPN's Get Up, NFL analyst and former quarterback Dan Orlovsky discussed the Crosby trade with the panel, first mentioning the Dallas Cowboys' involvement in the trade talks. Orlovsky would comment on what the trade means for the Ravens and their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson.

"I love Lamar. There ain't no more excuses now. This is all in."

Orlovsky would double down on social media as he reposted Get Up's X account with a follow up message.

"Gotta get it done. It’s been that way, it’s even greater now."

That's when Jackson had to step in and say something to Orlovsky on X, with the star quarterback not holding back.

"Dan there has never been excuses for Lamar though🚬🫩"

After Jackson's comment, Orlovsky ended it by giving him his props for the comment.

"You’re right….not needed though…Go get ya one."

Jackson has nothing he needs to prove as he has been one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL since joining the league. His two MVPs is all he needs to show, but the team has been struck by bad luck with what has happened in the postseason from dropped passes to losing close games.

Pressure will always be there for Jackson and the Ravens as he understands that and doesn't need to be repeated. Ravens fans will love the fact that he fired back at Orlovsky as his statment alone should show the fan base in Baltimore that he is ready to get in the Super Bowl running again with Crosby helping this time around.

