Lamar Jackson Has No Power in Ravens HC Search

The Baltimore Ravens have reached a turning point after ending one of the longest coaching tenures in the NFL. Owner Steve Bisciotti made it clear that while quarterback Lamar Jackson remains central to the franchise’s future, he does not control the organization’s most important decisions.

As Baltimore begins its search for a new head coach following the dismissal of John Harbaugh, Bisciotti has drawn firm boundaries between player input and ownership authority.

Bisciotti explains Harbaugh decision and Jackson’s role

Bisciotti addressed Harbaugh’s departure publicly for the first time after ending an eighteen-year partnership that included a Super Bowl XLVII championship.

The move followed a season-ending failure to reach the playoffs, prompting ownership to reassess the franchise’s direction. Bisciotti acknowledged speaking with several veteran players before making the change. Speculation quickly focused on Jackson, the face of the franchise and a two-time NFL MVP. Bisciotti pushed back on the idea that the quarterback influenced the outcome.

“I don’t think that the players had a large part in my decision,” Bisciotti said. “Lamar didn't have an outsized part in my decision. My decision by Monday was pretty much set. By the time I got off the phone with Lamar, I had told him that my decision was pretty set. That was Monday night.”

While Bisciotti values player feedback, he was explicit about the limits of that input.

“A lot of say, but he has no power. I have the power,” Bisciotti said. “They have opinions, and I want them all. I care about my players very much, but I can’t give them power.”

Even so, Jackson will not be sidelined entirely. Bisciotti confirmed the quarterback has been invited to sit in on final-round interviews once the candidate pool is narrowed, giving him insight without compromising the chain of command.

Contract urgency and a playoff-ready opportunity

Beyond the coaching search, Bisciotti addressed the financial reality surrounding Jackson’s contract. The quarterback signed a five-year, $260-million deal in May 2023 and has multiple seasons remaining. His salary cap charge is scheduled to jump from $43.5 million in 2025 to $74.5 million in both 2026 and 2027.

“I want him to be my quarterback,” Bisciotti said. “We had some mechanism to keep him in place three years ago that we don't necessarily have right now.”

Bisciotti said he wants a revised agreement completed before free agency begins in March to provide clarity for roster construction.

“The urgency of that matters to me because we've got free agents and I don't want to go into free agency with that hanging over our head,” he said. “And I made that clear to Lamar and I think he was very appreciative of my stance and hopefully willing to work with Eric and not get this thing dragged out into April like the last time.”

If negotiations stall, Baltimore could reduce the short-term hit by pushing money into void years, though Bisciotti said the organization wants to avoid shifting the burden forward.

From a league-wide view, the Ravens’ opening is widely seen as the most appealing available. The roster is built to compete immediately, the front office remains stable, and Jackson’s presence elevates the job.

