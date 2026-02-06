Ravens Have Chance to Play Cowboys in Rio

The Baltimore Ravens have bigger fish to fry before they can even think about the 2026 regular season, but a situation did come up that might make things a bit interesting for them.

While the dates and times have not been released, the Ravens know they will play the Dallas Cowboys on the road in 2026. The only real question is whether the Ravens will be in AT&T Stadium for that matchup or somewhere else entirely in Arlington, Texas.

It was announced that the Cowboys will play the first NFL game in Rio de Janeiro during the 2026 season, as one of their home games. There are nine opponents who could be the road team that plays them in Rio, including the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens could be going international for their road contest against the Cowboys

Since the NFL launched the International Series, the Ravens have played two games overseas, both in the UK. Baltimore lost their first game to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 44-7, at Wembley Stadium in 2017. The Ravens won the second matchup, 24-16, against the Tennessee Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2023.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Baltimore is tied for the second fewest times playing overseas in the NFL. Only the Dallas Cowboys have played in fewer international games than the Ravens.

If there was a time for the Ravens to travel internationally and show off their team to the world, this upcoming season is the time to do it. This is a Baltimore team that might be going through a transition with a brand-new coaching staff, but they have the name power and talent to get back in the conversation for the postseason in 2026.

It sure helps to have one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL leading the way, with Lamar Jackson still in the prime of his career. Despite a dip in his production, running back Derrick Henry is one of the best runners in the league, and Baltimore has a speedy two-time Pro Bowler, Zay Flowers, who can make big plays at any time.

The NFL would be smart to show the world off to new Ravens head coach Jesse Minter and the team he is assembling. Baltimore looks like a team poised for big things, and the league wants its star teams out front.

Ravens fans will have to wait until May to know whether they will play in Rio or Arlington, but most wouldn't mind seeing Jackson take down the Cowboys on international soil.

