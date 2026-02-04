Olympics Could Be in Ravens Superstar's Future

While everyone is two years away from the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, the conversation continues on which NFL players would be great fits for the new flag football, including which Baltimore Ravens players would be best to play in it.

The number one name on the Ravens that gets brought up every time is quarterback Lamar Jackson, and NFL players agree. In a poll of NFL players, The Athletic reported that Jackson received the most votes when asked who they would pick to play on the U.S. flag football team for the Olympics, with 12 votes.

“Lamar Jackson, no doubt,” said an NFC defensive player. “Especially in flag football, you have to go with a dual-threat.”

“A mobile quarterback in flag football is so important," and NFC special teamer said.

Could Lamar Jackson succeed in the Olympics at flag football?

Jackson is a freakish athlete who has been one of the best players in the NFL for a long time. What makes him so good is the combination of being able to make any throw in the pocket while using his legs to pick up yards himself.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The speed that Jackson has is unlike anything the NFL has seen since Michael Vick, as he's elusive and quick with his feet. He can make any play with his legs, juking out defenders and putting on a spin move.

That kind of combination would make him a perfect candidate for the Olympics and to play in flag football. Jackson has a strong arm with pinpoint accuracy that has dramatically improved over the last three years from the pocket.

It's not yet known whether Jackson and the rest of the NFL players will participate in the Olympics, as there is some overlap with training camp and preseason. There might be some concern among NFL owners about whether it is safe for their superstar players to play, given the constant risk of injury.

The Ravens would have their own concerns, as last season is a perfect example: Jackson suffered multiple injuries throughout the 2025 campaign. Would Baltimore be okay risking their star quarterback to go play in the Olympics?

There are still two years until the NFL and its owners and players have to decide how to handle it, but most NFL players have shown some interest in the opportunity to represent their country in the Olympics. It would be interesting to see if Jackson would take advantage of it and throw his hat in the run.

