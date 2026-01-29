What Jesse Minter is Looking For in Next Ravens OC

The Baltimore Ravens' new head coach, Jesse Minter, has been busy since his introductory press conference, handling television interviews.

After speaking with the media in his press conference, Minter went on the Pat McAfee Show on ESPN, where he was asked about what he is looking for in his next offensive coordinator. While Minter didn't give any hints about who the new offensive coordinator could be, he did detail how he wants the coach to operate and work with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

"I think I'm looking for a connector and an innovator, and a scheme builder around the best player in the world," Minter said. Very creative, built on the things that made this organization always successful, and I think that playing great defense, having the ability to control the game with running the football, but ultimately building an offense around Lamar's skillset, what he does best, making plays easier for him at times and making plays at times when he has the ability and his instincts to take over. A very well-rounded, well-constructed offense that's very creative, innovative, always forward thinking, always trying to find ways to improve, and looking forward to Lamar leading that charge."

Minter understands better than anyone what it will take for the next offensive coordinator to come in and get the offense rolling. The good news is that the offense already has fundamental pieces in place with Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews, and Ronnie Stanley.

It'll be important for the next offensive coordinator to realize that the Ravens are all about a balanced attack, running and passing. Henry should not be ignored in a "modern" offense that wants to pass it more often.

Jackson needs to be used more often in the running game, where the Ravens are at their best, to open up lanes for Henry and increase Jackson's success on play-action passes. While former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken did a great job of making Jackson a prolific pocket passer, he ran fewer QB-designed runs with Jackson.

It's important that the Ravens find the right coach to lead this offense and take Jackson to the next level, but they also need to make sure the right pieces are in place. Center Tyler Linderbaum is a free agent, and while he will be gunning for $17-18 million a year, the Ravens need to find the money to bring back the most important piece to the offensive line.

Ravens fans will have to wait a while before they can see the offense in place, but that will all depend on who Minter entrusts with the unit.

