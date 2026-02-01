Ravens Targeting Jaguars Assistant for WRs Coach Opening

After getting their man to be the offensive coordinator in Declan Doyle, the Baltimore Ravens are looking to finalize their coaching staff here in the next few weeks.

Doyle and new Ravens head coach Jesse Minter are working to get the right pieces in place for the offensive staff, including a new quarterbacks coach, and have requested to speak with Buffalo Bills QB coach Ronald Curry. That won't be the only request the Ravens put in for interviews.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Ravens also requested to interview Jacksonville Jaguars assistant wide receivers coach Tyler Tettleton for the wide receivers coach job opening.

Tettleton started as an assistant running backs coach for Jacksonville in 2022 before moving over to the wide receivers.

The #Ravens have requested #Jaguars assistant Tyler Tettleton for WRs coach, source said. Tettleton is involved deeply in offensive game planning for the Jags and is seen as a future OC. He interviewed for Ohio University’s head coaching job last year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 1, 2026

Ravens request to interview Tyler Tettleton

This is a key coaching position the Ravens need to fill after the ups and downs at the position last year. While Zay Flowers was a Pro Bowl selection, the Ravens did not get the same production from DeAndre Hopkins and Rashod Bateman; instead, it was tight end Mark Andrews who carried the load in the passing game with Flowers.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Baltimore will have some interesting decisions to make at the wide receiver position with Hopkins a free agent, and it seems more unlikely that he returns than actually coming back. That would leave Flowers, Bateman, and potentially Devontez Walker as the top receivers entering 2026.

Watch for the Ravens to potentially bring in another receiver from free agency or the draft to make sure quarterback Lamar Jackson is set up for success. The more young talent around Jackson, the better Baltimore will be in the future.

That is what will make the next wide receiver coach such an important hire, and it is arguably just as important as the quarterback coach hire. Jackson is an established quarterback in the NFL and is most likely a future Hall of Famer, but even Flowers has his own problems at wide receiver.

Flowers had three fumbles in 2025 that cost the Ravens important wins they needed. Bateman had 224 receiving yards in 13 games and Walker had just 136 yards in 12 games. Hopkins was second among receivers in yards with 422, as Flowers led the way with 1,211.

That's why it's so imperative that the Ravens get the right man to coach up the wide receivers, as this offense needs them to step up big time in 2026.

