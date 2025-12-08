Aaron Rodgers Enjoys Clean Win in Ravens Quarterback Matchup

Aaron Rodgers may not have known what to expect entering this past weekend.

He'd never squared off directly against the Baltimore Ravens with Lamar Jackson leading the way. Despite the NFL's elder statesman having just turned 42 mere days before, he'd somehow never crossed paths with the 2x MVP after spending the brunt of his career with the Green Bay Packers all the way over in the NFC. Now that he'd jumped ship to the Pittsburgh Steelers, though, there was no avoiding Jackson.

But Rodgers is no dummy, and wouldn't have had to do much research to learn that the Ravens are much more intimidating on paper than they are in real life.

A steady stream of playoff appearances can't shield this current version of the once-proud team, as this specific matchup actually lent itself quite well to the elderly quarterback. After getting banged up in his previous week against the Buffalo Bills, a team who re-aggravated his nagging wrist injuries and bloodied his face with their consistent pocket pressure, he could use a game against a less-distinctive pass-rush.

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) walk off the field after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

That's what the scouting report likely suggested, at least, and that's exactly what he got in skating to a productive afternoon of offense. The Steelers won, 27-22, and that was largely due to Rodgers' ability to play his role with maximum comfort.

Rodgers' Baltimore Beatdown

He had plenty of time to dissect Baltimore's flawed defense from the safety of his clean pocket, with the Ravens' relative lack of frightening rushers showing up at an inconvenient junction. That gave Rodgers plenty of time to sharpen his downfield connection with physical wide receiver DK Metcalf, who the quarterback fed multiple deep flings to after a month of zero bombs to speak of.

Rodgers with 8 seconds to throw is beautiful man. I love my O line!!! pic.twitter.com/9UDDSZ2wAF — Lando👨🏻‍🏭 (@DinkleBurghh) December 7, 2025

And he wasn't married to staying put behind his offensive line, either; he personally scored one of Pittsburgh's later touchdowns with his legs, throwing in his old signature Discount Double Check celebration to commemorate the retro athleticism on display.

Aaron Rodgers with a rushing TD and a discount double check celebration. What year is it?!? pic.twitter.com/45Tj2QQS8N — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 7, 2025

Jackson's Continued Fall

Jackson, on the other hand, had a tougher time shaking off the physical drawbacks that have plagued him all fall. He looked better than he had in weeks with a few impressive runs, including a rushing touchdown to match Rodgers, but the Pittsburgh defense still knew that he'd rather play the role of the passing quarterback from the comfort of his own line.

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to pass the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, he doesn't have the luxury of a safe pocket, which shouldn't be news to any Ravens fan. He reportedly boiled over midway through this one, getting into a heated altercation with right guard Daniel Faalele after numerous botched plays continued cutting into Jackson's time to throw.

He ultimately had a chance to win the game at the game clock's expiration before yet another sack characteristically tripped him up to drop to a 6-7 record. The walls are closing in around the Ravens, and though Rodgers was dealt a better hand than Jackson was in Week 14, Jackson's still looking well short of his usual standards, and it showed in a big spot.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!