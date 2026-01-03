Ravens Could Have NFL's Hottest Job Opening

The Baltimore Ravens could still have a long way to go before their season's curtain call.

Depending on how they perform in their regular season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a winer-take-all duel for the AFC North's divisional crown and the right to advance to the playoffs, they could add to an already-inexplicable season with more wins to attribute to the accomplished franchise.

But should they fall short this weekend as slight favorites over the hosting Steelers, expect some sort of shakeup to follow one of the most disappointing seasons in the history of the Ravens. From fall to winter, they've slipped up at just about every moment of consequence, and heads have to roll after such a waste of potential.

One bold Baltimore columnist made the case for Lamar Jackson as the squad's sacrificial cow, and he's not the only spectator who's allowed his frustration with the quarterback's always-questionable availability to mount. But if there's one franchise face who's been tagged with more blame than anyone, it's been the team's head coach, John Harbaugh.

He's stood at the helm of countless single-game Ravens collapses over his admittedly-illustrious coaching tenure in Baltimore, but this season has included too many baffling lineup and in-game decisions to excuse. If his team falls flat on their face in Week 18, his potentially-open head coaching gig is expected to persist through the offseason as one of the most desirable in the market.

Parsing Through Baltimore's Assets

Jackson assured reporters that the tug-of-war between he and Harbaugh has been largely embellished, clarifying that very little of what's been spread about their relationship is true. If there were to be a divorce, though, the generationally-athletic and decorated quarterback certainly persists as a more attractive keeper.

"I was really hurt. I don't know why I gotta get questioned ... I never quit on my team before. I never quit anything to be honest with y'all. I don't know where that noise come from. ... Do you think Harbaugh… pic.twitter.com/gHDcyxdDM9 — Bobby Trosset (@bobbybaltim0re) January 1, 2026

The fact that whoever coaches this team has someone as talented as Jackson is at the head of their offense is already enough to rank the hypothetical opening among the NFL's best, right alongside the similarly-tenuous situation over with the Cincinnati Bengals. Zac Taylor's seat is even hotter than Harbaugh's, and he, too, has a superstar on his side in Joe Burrow.

They ranked ahead of the rest of the unstable coaching spots across the league due to those standing assets, even out-muscling the Bengals as a priority destination due to their more trustworthy internal management.

"Despite their disappointing season, the Ravens do have more talent on their roster than do the Bengals, who still need to remake almost their entire defense in order to be truly competitive for a playoff spot," CBS Sports' Jared Dubin wrote. "The Ravens have the requisite talent on both sides of the ball -- they have just underperformed relative to that talent this season. Injuries (especially to Jackson) account for some of that, but they've also been a disappointment when healthy."

"The real advantage the Ravens have here is that they have one of the best and most stable ownership and management groups in the NFL. Steve Bisciotti hires well and lets his charges run their department with little interference. Eric DeCosta and the rest of the front office routinely draft well and hit on the margins with low-cost free agents and buy-low trades."

Again, this whole coaching hubbub could easily amount to nothing if the coach and his players clutch up in Pittsburgh, but this could suddenly shoot up the power ranking of the most compelling storylines surrounding the chaotic operation if things don't go their way this weekend.

