One Sentence Shares Ravens' Desperation With Lamar Jackson's Extension

There is nothing that is more important this offseason for the Baltimore Ravens than trying to get quarterback Lamar Jackson's contract extension done for the team.

This has been a growing conversation since the offseason began, and something the Ravens must get done before free agency begins, so they know what to work with financially. Sports Illustrated's Eva Geitheim agreed with that assessment as she gave just one sentence to describe the quarterback situation in Baltimore.

"The Ravens’ ability to spend this offseason could very well depend on how contract negotiations go with star quarterback Lamar Jackson."

Ravens must get a new contract for Lamar Jackson

Baltimore's situation with Jackson is pretty desperate, as the Ravens will not be able to do anything in free agency or the draft if they don't get something done. In each of the next two years, Jackson's contract will carry a cap hit of $74.5 million, according to Spotrac. That has to be rectified as soon as possible.

Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Ravens have big decisions to make, as general manager Eric DeCosta has made it clear that Baltimore is not aggressive in free agency. This team has 24 pending free agents who will need new contracts if they want them back. Center Tyler Linderbaum is the most important player that DeCosta has said they are actively trying to get a deal done with; other key names like Isaiah Likely and Dre'Mont Jones could also be considered, but are not as high a priority as Linderbaum.

If they can't get Jackson on a new deal, that could have massive implications for the team. One, Linderbaum, and most of the free agents, will not be brought back because Baltimore will not have the money to get it done.

More importantly, though, it could have serious consequences for Jackson's relationship with the Ravens. Baltimore cannot take that kind of hit, so there's a significant chance the team might be forced to trade him to avoid losing all that cap space. As crazy a scenario as that is, it could be necessary to ensure the Ravens don't completely fold in the future.

The likelihood of that happening with Jackson seems very slim, as the Ravens have always been able to get something worked out with him to lock him in for the future. How the new contract is going to look, though, will determine whether the Ravens are legitimate Super Bowl contenders or need more time to get the job done.

