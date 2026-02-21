Ravens Draft Trends: How Baltimore Has Attacked the NFL Combine

The NFL Combine is officially just mere days away from starting, and the Baltimore Ravens have some key targets they will be focusing on for the 2026 NFL Draft.

There are many positions the Ravens must address in the offseason, including interior offensive line, wide receiver, cornerback, and defensive end.

Whether these will get addressed in free agency or the NFL Draft will be the biggest question for Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta and his front office.

Hundreds of the best prospects in the NFL Draft will be participating in the combine and will have the opportunity to show off their skills in front of all 32 NFL teams. Baltimore's recent draft history gives a good idea of what the team will be doing at the combine and which positions they will focus on.

Ravens' draft trends show what Baltimore will focus on at NFL Combine

Starting with the interior offensive line, over the last five years, the Ravens have selected four offensive linemen in the first three rounds of the draft. They struck gold with center Tyler Linderbaum after taking him in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, as he has made three straight Pro Bowls and is now a free agent about to become one of the highest-paid centers in the league.

Baltimore Ravens guard Andrew Vorhees | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

There is legitimate concern with the guard position, as starting right guard Daniel Faalele is a free agent, and starting left guard Andrew Vorhees struggled with Faalele last year. The Ravens will look at their 2025 third-round pick, Emery Jones Jr., to potentially step in at right guard, but watch Baltimore go offensive guard within the first three rounds of the draft. Penn State offensive guard Olaivavega Ioane has been a popular name in mock drafts with the Ravens in the first round.

Another intriguing position to watch out for is at wide receiver, as since 2019, the Ravens have taken three wide receivers in the first round of the draft with Marquise Brown, Rashod Bateman and Zay Flowers. With DeAndre Hopkins a free agent and Bateman a potential trade asset for the offseason, Baltimore could focus on getting a playmaker for Lamar Jackson in the first round.

There are two names in the draft that have been attached to the Ravens in mock drafts. One of them is USC wide receiver Makai Lemon, and the other, if they happen to trade down in the first round, is Washington receiver Denzel Boston.

Defensive end is a massive need for Baltimore, but the Ravens are expected to be aggressive with going after a big name like Trey Hendrickson or Maxx Crosby before the draft. There is a strong possibility the Ravens target an edge rusher within the first four rounds, as they have done it four times in the last five years — 2021 first-round pick Odafe Oweh, 2023 fourth-round pick Tavius Robinson, 2024 third-round pick Adisa Isaac, and 2025 second-round pick Mike Green.

Many of the early mock drafts actually have the Ravens avoiding edge rushers until late in Day 2 or early Day 3, with the expectation that they land an elite defensive end in free agency. If they do go after an edge rusher early in the first round, Missouri's Zion Young is a name to keep an eye on.

All the big positions the Ravens need to address have ones Baltimore has built over the last five years with mixed results. The hope is they can hit a home run with these picks in 2026.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!