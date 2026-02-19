One Draft Trade Could Flip Ravens Fortune

This is one of the most important drafts in a long time for Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta, as he is tasked with finding the right talent for his new head coach, Jesse Minter.

While there will be some attention to the defense, the offense might get as many looks in the draft as wide receivers and interior offensive linemen, given the biggest needs. Bleacher Report's Moe Moton shared his dream offseason trade scenario for the Ravens: moving down in the draft to pick up more picks and select Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston.

"The Ravens can target big-bodied receiver Denzel Boston in the upcoming draft. They may be able to move down and add more picks, while still being in a good spot to take him. As tight end Mark Andrews ages, Lamar Jackson needs another reliable red-zone threat, especially with Flowers, who's 5'9", atop the receiver depth chart. Boston can fill that void."

Ravens could find win-win situation if they trade down in NFL Draft

Baltimore is losing DeAndre Hopkins to free agency, so they are in desperate need of finding a new outside starting receiver. Rashod Bateman will be the other one, but he is coming off a down season, and Pro Bowler Zay Flowers will be in the slot.

Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Boston is coming off two consecutive seasons with over 800 yards receiving for the Huskies. Last season, he was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in Washington.

Getting someone like Boston would be massive for the Ravens, but trading down to get him would be even better. Picking him at 14 would be a bit too high, but dropping in the low 20s would be an ideal spot to select him.

The other part of this equation is that the Ravens would collect additional picks later in the draft and potentially add one or two in next year's NFL Draft. Baltimore is looking to get younger on the roster, and with this draft class looking really solid at many positions, this might be the draft to get aggressive and add picks.

DeCosta and Minter have many positions they need to address in the offseason for the Ravens, including wide receiver, offensive line, defensive line, and cornerback. The Ravens could use free agency or the draft to do so, but no matter what, they should make moves to add more picks and ensure the franchise's future is on solid ground.

