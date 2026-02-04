Ravens Face Lingering Salary Cap Questions in 2026

The Baltimore Ravens have secured most of their top coaching hires, with the special teams coordinator role and some position coaching roles being the biggest, shifting the focus to free agency.

Led by new Ravens head coach Jesse Minter and veteran general manager Eric DeCosta, Baltimore has some important names available to sign while potentially targeting free agents and trade targets. The real question about Baltimore is how aggressive they will be this offseason as they navigate uncharted waters with a new head coach and how much they can even spend.

Pro Football Focus writer Mark Chichester shared the salary cap numbers for all 32 NFL teams and how they stack up against each other. The Ravens are currently 17th in the NFL in cap space, with $21.9 million in cap space and an effective cap of $13.2 million. They have $12.2 million in dead cap, but it is not nearly as bad as some other teams in the league

Ravens have some wiggle room with salary cap space in 2026 offseason

While Baltimore would love to have more money to work with, it is at least not in the red. There are still some moves they could make to try to free up some more money in the salary cap so they can go after the big fish in free agency.

It was previously mentioned that if the Ravens cut defensive tackle Broderick Washington, running back Justice Hill, and cornerback Marlon Humphrey, that would be $26.4 million in savings from those three moves alone. That would already put the Ravens over $48 million to work with.

Another thing to consider is that the NFL's salary cap for each team is increasing to between $301 and $306 million for 2026. That would add another $20 million to the salary cap for Baltimore, putting the Ravens at about $68 million to work with in the offseason.

That would give the Ravens plenty of room to put a deal together to get an elite edge rusher like Trey Hendrickson, whom everyone has been begging Baltimore to do. It would also leave room to sign other key veterans for $5-10 million per year in free agency.

The Ravens will have to play around with the salary cap in the offseason, as DeCosta and Minter will be responsible for getting it right. With some moves already made, Baltimore could have a very busy offseason, with signings and trades.

