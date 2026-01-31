Ravens Gifted Extra Projected $20 Million in Cap Space

There may not be a man happier in Baltimore than Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta (maybe besides his new head coach, Jesse Minter).

That's because the NFL shared some great news with all 32 NFL teams that can completely shift how the offseason plays out. NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that the league has informed every team that the projected salary cap range for 2026 will be between $301.2 million and $305.7 million.

Last year, the NFL's salary cap was $279.2 million, which would represent an over $20 million improvement year over year. The salary cap in 2022 was $208.2 million, which is almost $100 million lower than it will be in 2026.

Ravens got some wiggle room going into 2026 offseason

DeCosta and Minter, all of a sudden, have a lot more they can accomplish than expected. According to Spotrac, the Ravens have $22.6 million in salary cap space entering the offseason, ranking 16th in the NFL. Baltimore has 24 pending free agents, 19 of whom are unrestricted free agents who can sign wherever they want.

That extra $20 million is massive for the Ravens, who have many key pieces who could end up signing elsewhere. Some of Baltimore's key free agents include Tyler Linderbaum, Isaiah Likely, Dre'Mont Jones, Alohi Gilman, DeAndre Hopkins, and Kyle Van Noy.

One name to watch out for that now has a realistic chance of sticking around is three-time Pro Bowl center Linderbaum. His projected market value is currently at $17.7 million a year, which makes it easier for the Ravens to land at that number with the extra room in the salary cap.

Some other players to keep in mind include Jones and Gilman, who will be so important to the defense. Jones is paramount to the Ravens' defense, helping the pass rush, and Gilman adds stability to a secondary that might see some big changes in the offseason.

Baltimore still has players it can consider cutting or trading to help it out. It's been suggested that if the Ravens let go of defensive lineman Broderick Washington, running back Justice Hill, and cornerback Marlon Humphrey, they would save $26.4 million in 2026, which could help them under the salary cap.

The possibilities are endless for DeCosta and Minter, as they get a massive boost in the offseason to become more aggressive and target one or two top free agents who can change the franchise in a whole new direction.

