Ravens Could Save $26.4 Million With Three Roster Cuts

This is not going to be an easy offseason for the Baltimore Ravens as they transition to a new head coach, Jesse Minter, for the first time in 18 years after firing John Harbaugh while also facing a ton of roster questions.

Those roster questions will fall on Minter and Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta to answer: who stays and who goes. There are a lot of free agents entering the picture for the Ravens, with 24 pending free agents on their roster and 19 of them being unrestricted free agents. The big names on that list include Tyler Linderbaum, Dre'Mont Jones, Alohi Gilman, DeAndre Hopkins, Isaiah Likely, and so many more.

Even with those names on the list, the Ravens still have burning questions about the players currently on the roster and whether they can save money to sign these free agents.

Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine examined every NFL team's top three cap casualties that could help them save money, with the Ravens having three players the team could cut that would save over $26 million.

Broderick Washington, DL ($4 million savings)

Washington's Achilles injury held him out of 14 games in 2025 as he only racked up four tackles and one pass deflection on the year. The Ravens were able to find other guys to step up in his place, including the star Travis Jones, John Jenkins, Brent Urban, and more.

Baltimore is better off moving on from Washington and adding some young talent on a defensive line that has been inconsistent. Jones is the top guy, but the Ravens need to find someone else who can fill in and get the job done.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (43) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Justice Hill, RB ($3.1 million savings)

Hill is quick and can be a threat in the passing game, but again, injuries were a concern, with others stepping up in his place. He finished with 93 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns, as well as 169 receiving yards and one touchdown in 10 games.

The Ravens were able to lean on Keaton Mitchell and Rasheen Ali in the backfield behind Derrick Henry when Hill was out. Baltimore might as well move on from Hill and find a suitable backup in the middle rounds of the NFL Draft.

Marlon Humphrey, CB ($19.3 million savings)

Humphrey had a bad year, as he posted career highs in completion percentage against (64.6%) and yards allowed (920), per Pro Football Reference. He still managed 13 pass deflections and four interceptions, but that can't cover up the bad year he had against top receivers.

It might be a tough call, but saving nearly $20 million would help the team bring back top players like Linderbaum in free agency. Watch for Nate Wiggins and potentially a high draft pick on a cornerback to help the process in replacing Humphrey if they go down that route.

