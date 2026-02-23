Ravens Fans Won't Like Eric DeCosta's 2026 Offseason Strategy

With a completely new coaching staff entering the 2026 offseason, the Baltimore Ravens fan base hopes for swift changes to the roster, with elite players joining the team.

A lot of the moves and trades the Ravens have been attached to this offseason have been big ones that would flip the roster on its head. They have been rumored to be in the running to acquire guys like Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown and Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. While speaking on "The Inner Circle Podcast," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta shared his strategy for the upcoming offseason, but fair warning: the answer might trigger them.

“I don’t get as involved with free agency, so I’m not gonna spend as much time," DeCosta said. "We don’t spend a lot of money in free agency. We’ve never been a free agency team. We’re a draft and develop team.”

Eric DeCosta won't be aggressive in the offseason

This is honestly the opposite of what the Ravens fan base wanted to hear. The problem is that it shouldn't be much of a surprise, as everyone has known for a while that DeCosta is typically not aggressive in the offseason and wants to build his roster through the draft.

DeCosta is first focused on securing a contract extension with star quarterback Lamar Jackson and re-signing three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum, so they don't hit free agency. The Ravens also have to make sure to secure two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Zay Flowers by either picking up his fifth-year option or giving him a contract extension as well.

If the Ravens can cut Jackson's potential $74.5 million cap hit by even a third, that would help make room for a move or two. DeCosta is trying to ensure he has enough cap room to sign Linderbaum, who is expected to get $17-18 million per year in his next deal, making him one of the highest-paid centers in NFL history.

The problem is that the Ravens have glaring roster gaps that must be addressed in the offseason. They have to fill positions like offensive guard, defensive tackle, edge rusher, wide receiver and cornerback, whether through free agency or the draft.

To hear DeCosta wants to sit back in free agency and focus on the draft is exactly the opposite of what Baltimore Ravens fans want to hear. Yes, he has made some great picks over the years, but the Ravens haven't been to the Super Bowl in over a decade, so something has to change.

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and hoping for a different outcome. DeCosta might want to change his strategy if he is serious about making the Ravens Super Bowl contenders anytime soon.

