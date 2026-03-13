Ravens Are Among Biggest Winners of Free Agency

While more has been lamented about the losses the Baltimore Ravens have suffered in free agency, with nearly a dozen players signing or agreeing to terms with new teams, compounded by the backing out of the Maxx Crosby trade, not enough has been made about the moves they have made to bolster their roster to date.

Had general manager Eric DeCosta never even attempted to trade for the Las Vegas Raiders five-time Pro Bowl pass rusher, he'd be getting universally praised right now both in the media and around the league circles for acquiring and retaining veteran talent at key positions of need.

After having one of the worst pass rush units and offensive guard combinations in the league last year and having their depth at safety and depleted in the initial wave of free agency, DeCosta made a handful of swift and calculated signings to address all of the above and then some.

DeCosta deserves his flowers for attacking top needs

Oct 6, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) runs onto the field before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

With the quick pivot to land four-time Pro Bowler Trey Hendrickson on a four-year deal worth $112 million, the Ravens got the top pass rusher on the open market who has amassed the third-most sacks over the past three seasons with 39, despite only playing seven games last year. He is only one year removed from recording back-to-back seasons of 17.5 sacks and is exactly the type of dominant presence on the edge that they've sorely lacked since the heyday of franchise legend Terrell Suggs over a decade ago.

In addition to bringing proven pedigree and production, Hendrickson will be an invaluable asset in the development and success of 2025 second-rounder Mike Green, who will get to learn from him and benefit from playing on the opposite side, where he'll get more one-on-one opportunities moving forward.

The first move to bring in an outside free agent the Ravens made was agreeing to terms to reunite with veteran offensive guard John Simpson. He parlayed his breakout 2023 campaign with the team in which he started every game on one of the top offenses in the league into a two-year deal with the New York Jets, and now he is expected to reclaim his spot as the starting right guard on a three-year contract worth $30 million. After coming into the offseason needing to upgrade at least one, if not both, guard spots, they've done just that with this signing, which makes it much less of a pressing need heading into the 2026 NFL Draft.

Bringing in sixth-year veteran safety Jaylinn Hawkins on a two-year deal worth $10 million is an underrated signing, but one that has the potential to pay major dividends because of not only what he brings to the table but also for what his presence means for the rest of the defense. When it comes to three-time All-Pro Kyle Hamilton, in particular, having him replace Alohi Gilman as the projected third safety will allow defensive play-calling head coach Jesse Minter to deploy him in an optimized role at and near the line of scrimmage.

Hawkins is coming off a breakout season in which he was an integral piece in the defense of the reigning AFC champion New England Patriots on their resurgent run to the Super Bowl, and can help the Ravens do the same in 2026. He started all 15 regular-season games he appeared in and tied his career-high for pass breakups with six, recorded a career-high 1.5 sacks and matched his career interceptions total from his first five seasons with four, showing he can be the ballhawk his last name implies.

The Baltimore Ravens have awoken and are bringing in former New England Patriots Safety Jaylinn Hawkins on a two-year $10m deal!



That one handed pick was something! pic.twitter.com/M6vAXsy2m7 — Nic Mason (@British_Raven19) March 11, 2026

The Ravens made sure the losses of three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum and blocking tight end Charlie Kolar wouldn't remain glaring holes heading into the draft by signing a pair of experienced players with ties to their new-look staff on that side of the ball. At tight end, they added eight-year veteran Durham Smythe, who served as the third tight end for first-year offensive coordinator Declan Doyle last season with the Chicago Bears. They brought in versatile interior offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn, who spent the past three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons under the tutelage of new offensive line coach and run game coordinator Dwayne Ledford.

Both of the retentions the Ravens have made are of veterans who provided incredibly invaluable depth last season. The first was of former Pro Bowl backup Tyler Huntley, who was the team's saving grace under center when two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson had to miss time. He led them to their only two most wins over playoff teams last season and proved he is one of the best reserve signal callers in the league, and one they should've never let go elsewhere.

The second was of nine-year veteran cornerback Chidobe Awuzie on yet another bargain of a deal on just one-year for $5 million. Despite not being among the three former first-rounders at his position being hyped up leading into last season, he wound up being their best and most consistent corner on the team. Awuzie finished as the highest graded of the bunch according to Pro Football Focus with an overall of 74.7, which was also the 15th-best mark in the entire league at the premium position where a team can never have enough starting caliber players.

There's still plenty of time for the Ravens to sign a veteran wide receiver before the draft, which could be as simple as just re-signing five-time Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins, who was criminally underutilized last year but made clutch snags almost every time the ball came his way. They could also look to add a veteran swing tackle to have as depth for the offseason or in case 2025 fifth-rounder Carson Vinson isn't ready to assume that role fully after taking turns with Joseph Noteboom in the second half of his rookie year.

Even if DeCosta doesn't make another notable move between now and the draft, he's already delivered on his vow to bolster the trenches and has 11 picks to do more work on that front and improve in more areas.

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