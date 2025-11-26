Ravens Get Good Injury News Before Bengals Game

The Baltimore Ravens face the Cincinnati Bengals on Thanksgiving with multiple notable absences on both the offensive and defensive fronts.

Running back Justice Hill will miss the Thanksgiving game due to a neck injury that kept him sidelined from practice to close out this week. With Hill sidelined, Keaton Mitchell will have a bigger role alongside Derrick Henry at the running back position.

We held a walk-through Wednesday; our report is a practice estimation. pic.twitter.com/DVLdbXNsXT — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 26, 2025

Defensive tackle Taven Bryan's knee injury has proven more serious, with the team potentially headed toward placing him on injured reserve later in the week. Defensive tackle Fub Peebles, a rookie acquisition, will likely see his first significant activity since Week 5 due to Bryan's absence.

Baltimore Receives Positive Health Updates

Lamar Jackson sustained a toe injury in the first quarter against the Jets. He missed the team's walkthrough to begin the week but returned to practice yesterday. He was a full participant today as well.

Rashod Bateman suffered a high ankle sprain during Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings, courtesy of an unflagged hip-drop tackle by cornerback Isaiah Rodgers. The incident occurred on third down as Bateman reached for the goal line on a reception just one yard from the end zone.

Bateman practiced in a limited capacity in the first two practices of the week before earning full clearance in the final session. He is likely to suit up against the Bengals. His absence forced Baltimore to lean on DeAndre Hopkins. Bateman, likely being back from his high ankle sprain this week, could be big for the red zone offense since he's the Ravens’ best pure separator.

Safety Kyle Hamilton left the field before the final moments of last week's game against the Jets after suffering an ankle injury. He did not practice in the Ravens' first practice this week but progressed to limited participation yesterday and earned full clearance today.

Cornerback Keyon Martin's rib injury progressed from limited work in the first practice of the week to full participation by yesterday. He was a full participant today as well, and will likely play vs. Cincinnati. Tackle Ronnie Stanley received a limited designation today due to a non-injury rest day.

Bengals’ Defensive Struggles Balances Ravens’ Injury Concerns

Although the Ravens are struggling with a few injuries, they look far better than the struggling Bengals side. Cincinnati will likely have a new quarterback at the helm, with Joe Burrow expected to take the QB mantle after sitting out 10 weeks with turf toe.

The Bengals' defensive performance through Week 12 ranks among the worst in the NFL. They allow 32.7 points per game, ranking 32nd in the NFL. Their 415.8 total yards allowed per game is also the worst in the league.

The Bengals' defense has allowed opponents to convert nearly 49% of third downs, placing them 31st in the NFL. Cincinnati ranks dead last in red zone efficiency, allowing touchdowns on 71.9% of opponent trips into the red zone.

The Bengals' pass rush is functionally non-existent. Cincinnati has generated just 11 sacks through nine games for 58 total yards, ranking near the bottom of the league. This would enable Jackson to execute plays better with enough time to make his decision.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!