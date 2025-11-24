Ravens HC Provides Kyle Hamilton Injury Update
The Baltimore Ravens got the better of the New York Jets to secure their fifth straight win and sit atop the AFC North despite a 1-5 start to the season.
All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton took a blow to his leg near the end. He exited late in the fourth quarter with what appeared to be an ankle or foot issue. Defensive lineman Taven Bryan also limped off the field shortly after Hamilton.
The Ravens' head coach, John Harbaugh, addressed the media following the win over the Jets and shared an update on Hamilton’s injury.
“Kyle is not a serious injury. Taven also limped off. We'll have to evaluate that one tomorrow,” Harbaugh said.
Hamilton has played a crucial role in the Ravens’ comeback this season. He has played a versatile role as both a safety and in the nickel package at linebacker. He had recorded 59 tackles (32 solo), including one sack, six pass deflections, and four quarterback hits across nine games entering the Jets fixture. The 2022 first-round pick did not disappoint against a struggling New York side, racking up 10 tackles (six solo).
The fourth-year pro signed a four-year, $100.4 million contract extension during the offseason that made him the highest-paid safety in NFL history. The team would like to have him back when they face the Cincinnati Bengals on Thanksgiving Thursday night.
Ravens Hold Jets to 10 Points
The Ravens overcame a sluggish first half to defeat the New York Jets 23-10. Baltimore flaunted its defense, stopping New York well below 300 total yards and forcing two turnovers. The defensive line overwhelmed Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor, consistently making him uncomfortable in the pocket.
Defensive tackle Travis Jones and outside linebackers Mike Green kept Breece Hall in check throughout the game, holding him to just 44 rushing yards on 16 carries.
Marlon Humphrey forced a critical fumble from Breece Hall inside the 2-yard line after an 11-yard run in the fourth quarter. Safety Alohi Gilman immediately recovered the loose ball near the Ravens' 5-yard line to kill the Jets’ hopes of a comeback.
Later, cornerback T.J. Tampa sealed the victory with his first career interception with just five seconds left on the clock. The defense seems to have found its rhythm, but the offense has been far from impressive. They would need the Lamar Jackson-led offense to get going as they gear up for the final stretch.
The Ravens QB said the defense is doing most of the heavy lifting and the offense has a lot of work to do. He praised the special teams as well and admitted that they need to put more points on the board.
