Ravens Hire Keary Colbert as WR Coach

The Baltimore Ravens need to continue surrounding their offense with strong developmental coaches, and the expected hiring of Keary Colbert, per CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, as wide receivers coach fits that direction.

The #Ravens are expected to hire Keary Colbert as wide receivers coach, sources tell @CBSSports.



The former NFL wide receiver was the Broncos’ wide receivers coach the last three seasons. Before that, he was a wide receivers coach at the college level at Florida and USC. pic.twitter.com/x8kRwgOUpu — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 11, 2026

Colbert arrives after three seasons with the Denver Broncos, where he oversaw a receiver room that produced steady individual results despite inconsistency at quarterback and overall offensive fluctuation. The move signals another calculated addition as the organization builds under Jesse Minter’s staff heading into a new era.

In Denver, Courtland Sutton emerged as the clear WR1 and delivered back to back 1,000 yard seasons under Colbert’s guidance. That level of production matters. It shows Colbert can maximize a top target and structure a passing game around a primary option.

While the Broncos led the NFL in drops during that stretch, context is important. Second-year quarterback Bo Nix also led the league in pass attempts in the regular season, creating a high volume environment that naturally increases total drop numbers. There is nuance when evaluating receiver efficiency versus opportunity.

Colbert brings credibility that players respect because he has lived the experience himself. A former NFL wide receiver, he understands route detail, timing, and the mental discipline required to thrive on Sundays. For a Ravens team looking to sharpen its passing attack, having a position coach who has played the game at a high level can carry real weight in the meeting room and on the practice field.

This hire also represents another key decision under Minter’s emerging staff structure. Baltimore appears intent on blending experienced teachers with former players who relate to today’s locker room. Colbert checks both boxes, even after being let go by Denver as the Broncos begin their own reset. He will also reunite with newly hired tight ends coach Zack Grossi, who joined the staff last week, giving the Ravens added continuity and familiarity as Minter continues shaping his coaching foundation.

From USC Star to NFL Veteran

Before transitioning into coaching, Colbert built an impressive resume as a player. At USC, he left as the program’s all time leading receiver at the time of his departure, posting consecutive 1,000 yard seasons in 2002 and 2003 before entering the NFL Draft. His production and polish made him a second round selection by the Carolina Panthers in 2004.

Colbert made an immediate impact as a rookie, hauling in 47 receptions for 754 yards and five touchdowns. That early success reinforced his reputation as a refined route runner with reliable hands and big game capability. Now at 43, he brings decades of experience at both the college and professional levels to Baltimore, giving the Ravens a coach who understands every step of a receiver’s journey.